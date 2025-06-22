Giants vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Boston Red Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Giants vs Red Sox Game Info

San Francisco Giants (43-34) vs. Boston Red Sox (40-38)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NESN

Giants vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-162) | BOS: (+136)

SF: (-162) | BOS: (+136) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+126) | BOS: +1.5 (-152)

SF: -1.5 (+126) | BOS: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Giants vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 8-2, 2.68 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 3-1, 4.73 ERA

The Giants will look to Robbie Ray (8-2) against the Red Sox and Lucas Giolito (3-1). Ray's team is 10-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ray's team has been victorious in 72.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-3. When Giolito starts, the Red Sox have gone 6-3-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have a 3-1 record in Giolito's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (56%)

Giants vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -162 favorite at home.

Giants vs Red Sox Spread

The Giants are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -152 to cover.

The over/under for Giants-Red Sox on June 22 is 7.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (58%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 10-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 77 opportunities.

The Giants are 34-43-0 against the spread in their 77 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've gone 13-14 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Boston has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

In the 78 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-41-2).

The Red Sox have a 42-36-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 78 hits and an OBP of .393, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .497.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 56th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualifying batters, he is 80th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.470) powered by 27 extra-base hits.

Ramos has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Wilmer Flores is batting .255 with a .325 OBP and 54 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Flores brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .154 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .407 slugging percentage, which leads the Red Sox. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 74th, his on-base percentage is 111th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has 55 hits with a .326 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .255 while slugging .477.

He is 80th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Carlos Narvaez has 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .270.

Giants vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/21/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/20/2025: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/2/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2024: 6-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/30/2024: 4-0 BOS (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 BOS (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/30/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/29/2023: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/28/2023: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!