Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

In MLB action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (47-30) vs. Washington Nationals (31-45)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and MASN

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-270) | WSH: (+220)

LAD: (-270) | WSH: (+220) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-134) | WSH: +1.5 (+112)

LAD: -1.5 (-134) | WSH: +1.5 (+112) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 0-0, 9.00 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Nationals) - 3-5, 5.06 ERA

The probable pitchers are Shohei Ohtani for the Dodgers and Mike Soroka (3-5) for the Nationals. Ohtani helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Ohtani's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Soroka starts, the Nationals are 5-4-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Soroka's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those games.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.4%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Dodgers, Washington is the underdog at +220, and Los Angeles is -270 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Nationals are +112 to cover, and the Dodgers are -134.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

Dodgers versus Nationals on June 22 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 41, or 64.1%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -270 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 76 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 33-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have compiled a 27-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.1% of those games).

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Nationals have played in 72 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-36-1).

The Nationals have a 37-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 87 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .617. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Mookie Betts has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 81st in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging in the majors.

Andy Pages is batting .293 with a .509 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Freddie Freeman has nine home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .332 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .374, a slugging percentage of .554, and has 80 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .279).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is eighth in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .279. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 38th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .270 with 18 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .225 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Dodgers vs Nationals Head to Head

6/20/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/9/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2025: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/7/2025: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/25/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/24/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/23/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/17/2024: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/16/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/15/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

