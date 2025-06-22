Guardians vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Athletics.

Guardians vs Athletics Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (37-37) vs. Athletics (32-46)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and CLEG

Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | OAK: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | OAK: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+118) | OAK: +1.5 (-142)

CLE: -1.5 (+118) | OAK: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 2-3, 4.15 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 5-6, 5.45 ERA

The Guardians will call on Slade Cecconi (2-3) against the Athletics and JP Sears (5-6). Cecconi and his team have a record of 4-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Cecconi's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have an 8-7-0 record against the spread in Sears' starts. The Athletics are 2-7 in Sears' nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (53.6%)

Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline

The Guardians vs Athletics moneyline has the Guardians as a -130 favorite, while the Athletics are a +110 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Athletics Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Guardians are +118 to cover, while the Athletics are -142 to cover.

Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under

Guardians versus Athletics on June 22 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (58.3%) in those games.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win nine times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 72 games with a total this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 36-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have gone 21-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, the Athletics have gone 15-32 (31.9%).

The Athletics have played in 78 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-32-3).

The Athletics are 38-40-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 86 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .528. He's batting .317.

Among qualified batters, he ranks seventh in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Steven Kwan is batting .299 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks, while slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double and two walks.

Carlos Santana is batting .241 with a .363 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Kyle Manzardo has 11 home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up an on-base percentage of .397, a slugging percentage of .505, and has 102 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .358).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 21st in slugging.

Wilson heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Brent Rooker is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .264.

Guardians vs Athletics Head to Head

6/20/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/19/2024: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2024: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/29/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/28/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/22/2023: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/21/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

