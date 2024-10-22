NBA League Pass TV Guide: Top 10 Games to Watch in First Half of 2024-25 Season

The 2024-25 NBA season tips off on Tuesday, October 22nd with a pair of high-profile games featuring potential playoff teams.

That's just the beginning of what should be another spectacular NBA regular season. There are must-see games going on every night around the association, and thanks to NBA League Pass, you'll never miss the action!

All FanDuel Sportsbook customers can get a 3-month trial of NBA League Pass after placing an eligible $5 wager! See here for full terms and conditions.

But what about after you've secured your NBA League Pass trial? Well, there's no shortage of exciting games slated for the next few months, and there are plenty of ways to get in on the action via FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is a subscription service that gives fans access to live and on-demand games, including multiple condensed game formats so you can catch up on the best moments.

Subscribers get live access to home, away, and mobile optimized broadcast feeds for all regular season games that aren't subject to a regional or national location restrictions.

Top NBA League Pass Games

Let's run through the top 10 games to watch using League Pass in the first half of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Suns at Lakers (Oct. 28)

LeBron James and Kevin Durant's October 28th date won't be their first meeting of the season, but any time these two stars clash it's must-see TV. Both icons should have much improved squads in 2024-25 as the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns have new coaches at the helm.

Suns coach Mike Budenholzer has the second shortest odds for Coach of the Year, while Lakers coach JJ Redick is a +2500 longshot to win the award.

This game will be available via NBA TV.

NBA Coach of the Year 2024-25 NBA Coach of the Year 2024-25 Mike Budenholzer (Suns) +850 JJ Redick (Lakers) +2500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Thunder at Nuggets (Nov. 6)

A potential Western Conference Finals sneak-peak in early November? Count me in.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the shortest odds to win Western Conference at +310, while the Denver Nuggets are right behind them at +500.

NBA Western Conference 2024-25 Winner NBA Western Conference 2024-25 Winner Oklahoma City Thunder +310 Denver Nuggets +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Mavericks at Hawks (Nov. 25)

The Luka Doncic-Trae Young trade is one that will go down in NBA history, and its gifted fans several vintage Luka performances in Dallas Mavericks-Atlanta Hawks head-to-head matchups.

Luka popped for 73 points when these teams squared off in Atlanta last season, and he's averaging 28.6 points per game against them for his career.

This game will be available via NBA TV.

76ers at Cavaliers (Dec. 21)

The Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers are both coming off disappointing 2023-24 campaigns, but both sides have high expectations with retooled rosters this season.

That's reflected in their odds to win the Eastern Conference. The 76ers have the third shortest odds at +500. The Cavaliers are sixth with +1800 odds to win the conference.

NBA Eastern Conference 2024-25 Winner NBA Eastern Conference 2024-25 Winner Philadelphia 76ers +500 Cleveland Cavaliers +1800 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bucks at Pacers (Dec. 31)

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers gave us several entertaining matchups last season, providing viewers with the drama we've come to expect from the NBA. That makes December 31st's date extra-appealing, and that's not even taking into account how big this game is for the division.

Entering the season, Milwaukee has the shortest odds to win the Central Division at +130. Cleveland is right behind them at +165.

Central Division Winner Central Division Winner Milwaukee Bucks +130 Cleveland Cavaliers +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

Celtics at Thunder (Jan. 5)

These may be the two very best teams in the NBA. The Boston Celtics are fresh off a dominant run through the playoffs, while the young Oklahoma City Thunder earned the Western Conference's No. 1 seed last year.

Ahead of the regular season, the Celtics (+310) and Thunder (+650) have the shortest odds to win the NBA Finals.

NBA Championship 2024-25 Winner NBA Championship 2024-25 Winner Boston Celtics +310 Oklahoma City Thunder +650 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kings at Bulls (Jan. 12)

A Sacramento Kings-Chicago Bulls mid-January clash isn't one everyone will be clamoring to see, but it's a matchup to watch for us hoop heads. After spending the last three years with Chicago, DeMar DeRozan shipped off to Sacramento in the offseason. Expect a warm welcome from the Windy City for the 15-year pro.

Grizzlies at Spurs (Jan. 15)

Victor Wembanyama may still have to look down at Zach Edey a smidge, but the Memphis Grizzlies rookie will be closest person in the league to match Wemby's eye level when they first meet on January 15th.

The stunning display of height alone makes this a matchup to watch, though it'll also be a battle between last year's Rookie of the Year winner (Wemby) against this year's Rookie of the Year favorite (Edey). Zach Edey has +290 odds to win Rookie of the Year.

NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25 Zach Edey +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

Timberwolves at Knicks (Jan. 17)

If the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks preseason matchup was any indication, we're going to need popcorn on standby when these sides square off at Madison Square Garden. After an offseason trade involving Donte DiVincenzo and Karl-Anthony Towns, there's a bit more familiarity here than you'd expect from two teams from opposing conferences.

Wizards at Nets (Feb. 5)

Alex Sarr isn't the only player on the Washington Wizards roster, but he's the only one I'd say with confidence will still be on the team by February. Even so, the No. 2 overall pick will be a sight to see in the 2024-25 season. It's not every day you witness such polished perimeter skills in a 7-footer's body.

But Sarr isn't the only reason to tune into Game 1 of the toilet bowl that is Wizards-Nets. Ahead of the season, Washington and Brooklyn are the only two teams with win total over/unders in the teens. Both sides have preseason win totals set at 19.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards Regular Season Wins 24-25 Over 19.5 Wins @ Under 19.5 Wins More odds in Sportsbook

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3 month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt-in required. Min $5 bet. Limit 1 pass per customer. Redemption requires a current form of payment. Subscription automatically renews monthly until canceled. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.