NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 11/13/24

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Cade Cunningham ($9,100) -- Cade Cunningham has been spectacular for the Detroit Pistons to begin the season, recording career-best marks in PPG (22.9), RPG (7.3), APG (8.3), and effective field-goal percentage (51.8%) on a stellar 30.4% usage rate. This is a slight pace-up spot for the Pistons with the Milwaukee Bucks playing at the 14th-fastest pace in the NBA, and this game could be more competitive if Damian Lillard is inactive for the second straight night.

Jalen Suggs ($6,900) -- With Paolo Banchero sidelined for the Orlando Magic, Jalen Suggs has taken on an expanded role. Even though Suggs has had some shaky performances in recent games, the Indiana Pacers are giving up the eighth-most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (50.2), and Indiana operates at the 13th-fastest pace in the league.

Miles McBride ($4,500) -- Miles McBride is the only bench player on the New York Knicks we can trust to get minutes as he's played 25-plus minutes in all but one game this year. Besides the Chicago Bulls playing at the league's fastest pace, they are also permitting the most FDPs per game to PGs (56.2) while the Knicks are nearly double-digit favorites at home.

Others to Consider

Dalano Banton ($4,500) -- It remains to be seen if Anfernee Simons suits up for the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday after leaving Tuesday's game with a chest injury, butDalano Banton has been providing solid value in limited minutes recently. Banton has scored 24-plus FDPs in five of his last six contests despite not playing more than 23 minutes in any of those games.

A.J. Green ($4,100) -- If Lillard is ruled out again for the Bucks, then A.J. Green becomes more important on the offensive end due to his three-point shooting (51.9% three-point percentage on 5.2 three-point attempts per game). Green has gotten 24-plus minutes in four of his last five appearances, resulting in him putting up 24-plus FDPs in back-to-back games.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($9,900) -- Given the value we can currently get at the guard spots, I'll likely be getting to the high-salary forwards in my lineups -- especially with the lack of current value options at forward. LeBron James is someone I'm interested in regardless of whether or not Anthony Davis plays as James has posted 51-plus FDPs in five consecutive games, and the Memphis Grizzlies play at the second-fastest pace.

Devin Booker ($8,700) -- With Kevin Durant sidelined for the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker is the primary scorer and ball handler, and he's tallied 46-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests. Bradley Beal is uncertain to play on Wednesday after exiting Tuesday's game early with a calf injury, so Booker could see even more usage against the Sacramento Kings.

Franz Wagner ($8,300) -- Franz Wagner has shown positive development early in the year with Banchero out, logging at least a 30.7% usage rate in five straight contests while scoring 41-plus FDPs in four straight. The Pacers are 25th in adjusted defensive rating (114.8), and Wagner could go a bit overlooked on an 11-game slate that has plenty of stars to choose from at various positions.

Others to Consider

Jalen Williams ($8,200) -- In the first game without Chet Holmgren on the floor for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams registered a season-high 14.3% rebound rate, and he notched 50-plus FDPs for the second time this year. Aside from Williams needing to shoulder more on both ends of the court sans Holmgren, he's achieved multiple stocks (steals + blocks) in eight of his last nine appearances.

Josh Hart ($7,200) -- Considering that the Bulls play at the fastest pace in the NBA and the Knicks play their starters heavy minutes each night, I want exposure to New York's rotation. Josh Hart is a do-it-all forward for the Knicks. He has posted 36-plus FDPs in 6 of his 10 starts this season while OG Anunoby ($6,800), Bennedict Mathurin ($6,500), Jake LaRavia ($5,400), and Shaedon Sharpe ($4,500) are my favorite sub-$7,000 wing options on the main slate.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Victor Wembanyama ($11,400) -- There will be a discussion on whether Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500) or Victor Wembanyama is the better play on Wednesday, but I lean Wemby given the matchup and the fact the Bucks are playing the second leg of a back-to-back. Wemby gets to face a Washington Wizards team that operates at the fourth-fastest pace and is 27th in adjusted defensive rating (115.6). The second-year phenom has produced 58-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,200) -- Karl-Anthony Towns couldn't have asked for a much better start with the Knicks, averaging 46.1 FDPs per game while reaching 48-plus FDPs in 6 of his 10 outings. Besides Towns sporting a career-best 21.7% rebound rate as the starting C for New York, he's recording the most two-point attempts per game (11.9) of his career since 2018-2019, and the Bulls are dead last in field-goal percentage allowed at the rim (69.2%).

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,900) -- Although it's a small sample to begin the new campaign, Jaren Jackson Jr. boasts the highest usage rate (33.1%) and the biggest bump in usage rate (+5.7%) whenever Ja Morant is off the court for the Grizzlies this season. Jackson also had the highest usage rate (32.3%) when Morant was off the court last season, and the Los Angeles Lakers surrender the 13th-most FDPs per game to PFs (47.4) this year.

Others to Consider

Naz Reid ($5,200) -- For the second straight night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will square off with the Trail Blazers. Naz Reid just scored 38.7 FDPs against Portland on Tuesday while playing a season-high 33 minutes. If we get around 30 minutes from Reid again on Wednesday, he can easily return 5x value at his current salary versus a Portland team that is 24th in adjusted defensive rating (114.8) and allowing the fourth-highest three-point percentage (37.3%).

Brook Lopez ($4,900) -- The interest level on Brook Lopez is partly dependent on the status of Lillard, but Lopez saw his salary drop to $4,900 on Wednesday despite putting up 40.9 FDPs at a $5,200 salary on Tuesday. At the moment, our daily NBA projections have Lopez as the seventh-best point-per-dollar play among all players on the main slate.

