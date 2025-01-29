NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 1/29/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Jalen Brunson ($9,000) -- Wednesday's clash between the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets is setting up to be a fantastic DFS environment as it boasts a narrow spread and the highest total on the slate. Besides the Nuggets playing at the 5th-fastest pace in the league, Jalen Brunson should benefit from Denver allowing the 8th-most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (49.7) and ranking 21st in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Derrick White ($6,900) -- After missing the last game for the Boston Celtics, Derrick White is off the injury report ahead of a favorable matchup versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. In addition to the Bulls giving up the third-most FDPs per game to PGs (54.6) and fourth-most FDPs per game to SGs (44.9), they also operate at the third-fastest pace in the NBA.

Nick Smith Jr. ($4,300) -- With LaMelo Ball ruled out for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, the Hornets are going to need scoring from somewhere against the Brooklyn Nets. Over their last 15 games, the Nets are coughing up the ninth-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.6), and our NBA DFS projections have Nick Smith Jr. listed as the second-best point-per-dollar play (6.4x value) on the entire slate.

Others to Consider

Jamal Murray ($8,000) -- If the Knicks-Nuggets showdown turns out to be a high-scoring affair, then Jamal Murray is a viable play as he's notched 44-plus FDPs in three of his last eight contests. Although it's a fairly small sample, New York has surrendered the eighth-most FDPs per game to PGs (51.7) across their last seven games.

Jordan Poole ($7,500) -- While Jordan Poole is always a volatile play, he's worth considering in tournaments as the Washington Wizards have a chance to keep things close against a Toronto Raptors team that also isn't very good. Aside from the Wizards and Raptors both playing at top-9 paces, Toronto is permitting the 6th-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.9) while sitting at 20th in three-point percentage allowed (36.4%).

Wings

Top Priorities

Scottie Barnes ($9,900) -- Despite Scottie Barnes seeing his salary increase, it's been warranted with the young forward producing 56-plus FDPs in back-to-back games. There isn't a team in the Association that gives up more FDPs per game to PFs (53.3) than the Wizards do, and Washington is also 23rd in steal rate allowed (9.0%) and 26th in block rate allowed (10.9%).

Jayson Tatum ($9,700) -- Jayson Tatum is currently questionable to play on Wednesday, but if he is active, he'll take on a fast-paced Bulls squad that is allowing the third-most FDPs per game to PFs (49.9). While I really like Tatum at a sub-$10,000 salary, Jaylen Brown would become a priority for me if Tatum is ruled out.

Mikal Bridges ($6,600) -- You can seemingly flip a coin between OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges every night the Knicks play, but Bridges is red-hot right now with 26-plus points in three of his last four outings. Along with Bridges registering 39-plus FDPs in back-to-back games, Denver is ceding the third-most FDPs per game to SGs (45.7).

Others to Consider

Trey Murphy ($7,800) -- Even with Zion Williamson back on the court for the New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy III continues to provide a solid floor/ceiling combo due to his ability to generate stocks (steals plus blocks). The Dallas Mavericks are coughing up the sixth-most FDPs per game to SFs (45.5) over their last seven contests, and Murphy has tallied multiple stocks in six of his last eight appearances -- resulting in 40-plus FDPs in four of his last six.

Josh Okogie ($5,400) -- There's going to be plenty of value on the Hornets, which certainly comes with some risk. That being said, Josh Okogie has been getting more run in recent games for a shorthanded Charlotte squad, and he's delivered 28-plus FDPs in three straight outings with three-plus stocks in each of those games.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,900) -- Nikola Jokic needs to be mentioned on every slate -- especially when he's in the game with the highest total. While the Knicks aren't a team that surrenders a boatload of FDPs to Cs, Jokic has posted 70-plus FDPs in three of his last four games, including a stellar performance against the Sacramento Kings where he scored 94.9 FDPs.

Daniel Gafford ($7,500) -- Even in a game where he logged only 24 minutes versus the Wizards last time out, Gafford still generated 46.1 FDPs, giving him 42-plus FDPs in five of his last seven starts. On top of the Pelicans permitting the 3rd-most FDPs per game to Cs (59.2), they are 24th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.2%), 29th in offensive rebound rate allowed (28.1%), and 17th in block rate allowed (10.1%).

Moussa Diabate ($4,100) -- With Mark Williams also being ruled out for the Hornets, Moussa Diabate becomes a viable salary-saving option at center after he put up 34.1 FDPs in Williams' most recent absence. The Nets are giving up the 10th-most FDPs per game to Cs (56.6) and are 29th in block rate allowed (12.4%) while our projections have Diabate listed as the best point-per-dollar play (7.3x value) on the slate.

Others to Consider

Domantas Sabonis ($10,600) -- If you're not trying to fit Jokic into your lineup, Domantas Sabonis is another high-salary stud to target with the Philadelphia 76ers not having the size to defend him or keep him off the glass. Aside from Sabonis supplying 53-plus FDPs in four of his last five contests, the 76ers are 29th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.3%), 23rd in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.0%), and 24th in block rate allowed (10.7%).

Jakob Poeltl ($7,300) -- No team in the league is allowing more FDPs per game to Cs (61.3) than Washington is, and Jakob Poeltl is coming off 53.3 FDPs against New Orleans in his most recent outing. Additionally, the Wizards are 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.7%), 28th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.4%), and 26th in block rate allowed (10.9%).

