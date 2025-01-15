NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 1/15/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,600) -- The Chicago Bulls have been bleeding plenty of FanDuel points (FDPs) to PGs this season, allowing the second-most FDPs per game to the position (54.3). While Trae Young is coming off a game on Tuesday where he notched 57.1 FDPs, the Bulls play at the second-fastest pace, and they are 24th in adjusted defensive rating (115.5).

Jalen Green ($7,500) -- Jalen Green has been on a tear recently, producing 37-plus FDPs in each of his last five outings for the Houston Rockets. With Green averaging 31.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 1.2 SPG on a 65.1% effective field-goal percentage and 28.8% usage rate in his last five contests, he should excel versus the Denver Nuggets, who are giving up the third-most FDPs per game to SGs (46.0).

Isaiah Collier ($4,600) -- The Utah Jazz are expected to be without Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. According to FantasyLabs' On/Off tool, Isaiah Collier has the second-highest usage rate (24.0%) and highest assist rate (36.8%) whenever Sexton, Markkanen, Collins, and Clarkson aren't on the court among Jazz players who have played in 10-plus games.

Others to Consider

LaMelo Ball ($10,200) -- Along with LaMelo Ball posting 57-plus FDPs in back-to-back games, the dynamic guard will face a Jazz squad that is permitting the fourth-most FDPs per game to PGs (54.0). Additionally, Utah is 29th in adjusted defensive rating (117.0), 26th in assist rate allowed (65.4%), and 30th in steal rate allowed (10.0%).

Devin Vassell ($6,500) -- Devin Vassell has now started 12 straight games for the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 15.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.4 APG, and 1.5 SPG on a solid 22.1% usage rate in that sample. In addition to playing against a Memphis Grizzlies team that operates at the fastest pace in the league, Vassell will face a Memphis squad that surrenders the eighth-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.1) and second-most FDPs per game to SFs (44.5).

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($9,700) -- There aren't many high-salary wings that are standing out right now, but our projections have LeBron James scoring the sixth-most FDPs on the slate (47.1). Even though the Miami Heat play at the fourth-slowest pace in the NBA, they are 25th in assist rate allowed (65.4%) and 24th in block rate allowed (11.0%).

Amen Thompson ($8,300) -- Amen Thompson's salary continues to climb, but it's for good reason as the Rockets have given him 40-plus minutes in three of his last four contests, resulting in 45-plus FDPs in each of those games. Aside from Thompson registering 19-plus points and 13-plus rebounds in three of his last four outings, he's also logging 2.9 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game across his last 20 appearances.

Keldon Johnson ($4,900) -- With Jeremy Sochan being ruled out for the Spurs on Wednesday, Keldon Johnson should handle an expanded role versus the Grizzlies. Over the last three games where Sochan was inactive for San Antonio, Johnson has averaged 28.0 FDPs per game, and the Spurs-Grizzlies clash holds the second-highest total on the slate.

Others to Consider

Zach LaVine ($8,600) -- While Zach LaVine doesn't have an overly enticing salary due to his dependency on scoring, he'll be playing in the game with the highest total on Wednesday, and he's tallied 41-plus FDPs in six of his last seven contests. On top of that, the Atlanta Hawks are ceding the fifth-most FDPs per game to SGs (44.6) and third-most FDPs per game to SFs (44.1) while ranking dead last in three-point percentage allowed (38.4%).

Brice Sensabaugh ($4,700) -- There will likely be more value that opens up as injury news is announced throughout the day, but Brice Sensabaugh appears to be a solid option right now given Utah's lengthy injury report. Even if Keyonte George returns on Wednesday, Sensabaugh has the highest usage rate (30.3%) on the Jazz whenever Sexton, Markkanen, Collins, and Clarkson aren't on the floor this season.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900) -- You can always make the argument for Nikola Jokic on any slate if you have the salary for him, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama are two high-salary studs that are a bit easier to get to. Despite Giannis facing a slow-paced Orlando Magic squad on Wednesday, he's put up 55-plus FDPs in six of his last eight outings, including 75.8 FDPs against the Magic three games ago.

Victor Wembanyama ($11,800) -- Wemby will be involved in a pace-up environment against the Grizzlies, so I wouldn't blame anyone for giving him the slight edge over Giannis given the matchups. Along with Wembanyama averaging a whopping 5.0 stocks per game this year, our projections have the second-year star recording the second-most FDPs on the slate (58.7) while Giannis is projected for only 51.9 FDPs.

Mark Williams ($6,500) -- Mark Williams has started in 11 consecutive appearances for the Hornets, accruing 14.5 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 1.1 BPG on a 63.6% effective field-goal percentage during that span. After racking up 49.2 FDPs in his last start, Williams should dominate a Jazz team that is 27th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (66.3%), 20th in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.2%), and 30th in block rate allowed (13.3%) while permitting the most FDPs per game to Cs (60.6).

Others to Consider

Walker Kessler ($7,100) -- On the flip side of the Hornets-Jazz matchup, Walker Kessler could be in store for a few more minutes with Utah playing without Markkanen and Collins in the front court. Kessler sees the biggest increase in usage rate (+9.0%) whenever Sexton, Markkanen, Collins, and Clarkson are off the court for Utah, and Charlotte is coughing up the third-most FDPs per game to Cs (60.3) over their last 15 games.

Onyeka Okongwu ($5,400) -- Onyeka Okongwu was unstoppable on Tuesday for the Hawks, logging 22 points, 21 rebounds, and 1 steal en route to 50.7 FDPs. While Okongwu is certainly more enticing if Jalen Johnson were to be ruled out again, Atlanta would be wise to continue riding the hot hand as Chicago is allowing the third-most FDPs per game to PFs (50.7) and fifth-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.4).

