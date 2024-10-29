NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 10/29/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

De'Aaron Fox ($8,600)

Despite the addition of DeMar DeRozan, the ingredients for De'Aaron Fox to perform on a nightly basis akin to his 45.3 FanDuel points (FDP) per game a year ago are still there. Fox's team-best 27.8% usage rate thus far have come with 10.8 potential assists per game.

He's an excellent choice at a thin point guard spot, representing the Sacramento Kings in a clash with the Utah Jazz that features a slate-high 234.5-point total.

Brandon Podziemski ($5,700)

The Golden State Warriors are the one team on the slate with injuries to multiple key contributors. The Dubs will be missing Stephen Curry (ankle) and De'Anthony Melton (back) on Tuesday, and Andrew Wiggins (back) is questionable. The former two open up minutes at point guard for Brandin Podziemski.

Pods' slow start has as much to do with 1-for-14 shooting from three as anything else, but he and Gary Payton II ($4,300) are the lone two rotation members left in the Golden State backcourt. He'll have ample chances to find his shot.

Others to Consider

Jamal Murray ($7,400)

Much less efficient than we've seen from them in previous seasons, the Denver Nuggets showed a bit of signs of life during an overtime win in Toronto on Monday. Jamal Murray was the reason why, topping 40 FDP for the first time this season despite 6-for-20 shooting. Our NBA DFS projections like the value of Murray at this salary, expecting 38.3 FDP.

Keyonte George ($5,600)

The crowded, three-headed Jazz backcourt returns for another season, but it looks like Utah is most set on sophomore Keyonte George of the three. His 32.3 minutes per game tower over both Jordan Clarkson (25.3) and Collin Sexton (24.3). Expect that to continue as the 0-3 Jazz aren't really worried about wins.

Wings

Top Priorities

Lauri Markkanen ($8,000)

Efficiency has long been the hallmark of Lauri Markkanen, but he's been rusty to start 2024-25. After posting a 63.1 true-shooting percentage (TS%) last year, Lauri has dropped to a 55.2 TS% this season, propelled mostly by 8-for-32 shooting in his last two games.

We'll take it, though. It sets up a buy-low spot in this top-notch environment with the Kings, who are allowing the fourth-most FDP to power forwards per game in the early going (60.0).

Jonathan Kuminga ($6,700)

We haven't see a significant sample of the Warriors without Steph yet, so it is intriguing to wonder if they finally unleash Jonathan Kuminga into a larger role.

As a 22-year-old non-shooter that can be inconsistent defensively, Kuminga has been limited to no more than 22 minutes in a game this season with Curry. However, Kuminga saw six minutes in the fourth quarter after the star departed on Sunday.

The need for him on the wing could be even greater if Andrew Wiggins sits. For someone who hasn't topped 27.5 FDP in a game this year, FanDuel's salary-makers bumped him way up here for a reason.

Others to Consider

Cameron Johnson ($5,500)

Stop me if you've heard this one before. Ben Simmons (back) will sit tonight for the Brooklyn Nets. That should provide just a tiny bit more stability in Cameron Johnson's role. Johnson has posted 24.3 FDP in 31.7 minutes per game so far. Our projections expect 28.2 FDP in 31.9 minutes without Simmons.

Herbert Jones ($4,900)

Minutes are no issue for Herbert Jones. He's logged at least 29 in each game thus far, but the three-and-D wing's low 12.6% usage rate is going to cap his upside to score. Jones can -- inconsistently -- compile stocks (steals plus blocks), so at a median, I understand our projections' love for him in either forward spot.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($11,600)

Denver is in total disarray as a team, but you wouldn't be able to tell from Nikola Jokic's fantasy box scores. "The Joker" has topped 60 FanDuel points in consecutive games, implying this conservative salary to start the season has missed the mark.

The Nets are a top-11 team in limiting second-chance and paint points per game, but Jokic has proven to be largely matchup-proof. Most FanDuel players will take their savings with Warriors value plugs and use it here.

John Collins ($5,400)

The Jazz don't want to use John Collins for fear he may help them win. Unfortunately, they might have no choice.

Incumbent power forward Taylor Hendricks broke his ankle last night, which could thrust Collins back into the starting lineup as he was last season. Perhaps in an effort to get traded, Collins has been crushing off the bench at 49.5 FDP per 36 minutes so far this season.

In the game of the day I'm most often stacking, I'd tab J.C. as the day's best overall value play.

Others to Consider

Julius Randle ($7,600)

Julius Randle led the Minnesota Timberwolves in scoring for a second consecutive game on Saturday with 24 points, and it was beyond encouraging to see him pull down 9 boards with Rudy Gobert playing nearly 40 minutes. The opposing Dallas Mavericks allow the second-most rebounds per game to his position so far (13.6), opening the door for his first double-double of the season.

Daniel Gafford ($4,800)

Speaking of the Mavs, Daniel Gafford is often a favorite of our projections despite what we know to be obvious limitations for upside in a platoon with Dereck Lively at the center spot. He's posted at least 21 FDP in each of Dallas' first three games, so he's a high-floor pivot at a center spot that's fairly bleak behind Jokic.

