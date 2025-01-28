NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 1/28/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($8,900)

It's been a challenging season overall for Stephen Curry, but we have to expect better than Saturday's effort.

Curry went 0-for-8 from downtown. That's right -- a bagel. Luckily for him, the Golden State Warriors have what you'd presume to be a bit of a punching bag at home as they host the 10-34 Utah Jazz.

Utah has allowed second-most attempts from three per game this season (40.0), which is even more wild considering how often they trail. I don't think we can fully expect the Dubs to blow out anyone right now despite this game's 12.0-point spread, either.

Producing 47.7 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes with Draymond Green (calf) off the floor, I trust Steph in this friendly matchup.

Fred VanVleet ($6,800)

The Houston Rockets' surprise upset of the Boston Celtics last name didn't come from their normal contributors.

Dillon Brooks hit 10 threes as Amen Thompson dropped 31 points. That unusual spike has left Fred VanVleet in the dust, but I want to buy the veteran in a up-tempo matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta has allowed the most threes made per game to point guards (3.6), which could help FVV shake off last night's 2-for-7 effort from downtown.

At 40.1 projected FDP, VanVleet is FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections' favorite value play at any position today. He's an easy choice as most look to buy Brooks and Thompson's notable efforts.

Others to Consider

Anfernee Simons ($6,400)

Facing off with mentor Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons' salary reduction came at the right time. The Milwaukee Bucks have allowed the sixth-most FDPs to opposing point guards, and upside isn't hard to imagine; Simons just dropped 41 FDP on Friday.

Eric Gordon ($4,400)

The ragtag Philadelphia 76ers' injury report is lengthy, allowing Eric Gordon to eclipse 28 minutes in three of his last four games. He's always been a triples-or-bust proposition in fantasy, but the Los Angeles Lakers allow the fifth-most threes made per game to his two-guard spot (3.7), so they could come.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kelly Oubre ($7,200)

It's playoff time for Kelly Oubre -- or at least that's what his minutes totals say.

Oubre is 12th in the NBA in minutes per game this month (36.9), and it's come with added opportunity. Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (finger) sit more than they play and will again on Tuesday, and the wing sees a 2.7 percentage-point uptick in usage with that duo off the floor.

He also leads the second unit when Tyrese Maxey heads to the bench.

The Lakers rarely blow anyone out, so this game's 3.5-point spread is notable. Other Sixers are expected to rise to the occasion, and Oubre already has. He's topped 33 FDP in 7 of his last 10 games, providing a sturdy floor here.

Jerami Grant ($5,600)

We haven't seen the best of Jerami Grant in NBA DFS yet.

Grant's minutes restriction is gone; he's topped 29 in each of his last five games despite some lopsided results. The wing has just struggled mightily, compiling a 36.9 FG% in six games since returning. Woof.

You probably wouldn't have guessed he's topped 27 FDP three times in this stretch, though, on the back of a 19.3% usage rate. The Portland Trail Blazers' injuries at center have slightly bumped his rebounding, and he's posted 1.6 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game in January.

We've got Grant projected for 27.6 FDP. Considering it won't get worse than 1-for-5 shooting on Sunday, he's a solid bring-back choice if you like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Others to Consider

Lauri Markkanen ($7,100)

Jordan Clarkson's return won't help Lauri Markkanen's usage rate (24.6%), which has dipped below his underwhelming 2023-24 mark (25.0%). Nonetheless, I can't shake the sticker shock here for a guy who posted 44.6 FDP per 36 minutes last year.

Dillon Brooks ($4,700)

Brooks' big night on Monday will be noticed in NBA DFS circles, but he's also just been chewing minutes in January (32.8) with Jabari Smith (hand) out of the lineup. It wouldn't be a surprise for him to eclipse value again, but he'll be chalky.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Anthony Davis ($11,400)

With Embiid and Andre Drummond (toe) out of the lineup, who on Philadelphia is going to guard Anthony Davis? 6'8" Guerschon Yabusele?

Davis just chewed up a Charlotte Hornets squad with a capable center for 42 points and 23 rebounds on Monday, marking the third time in four games over 66 FDP for "The Brow".

As my buddy Jason Timpf of Hoops Tonight pointed out on X, Davis seems to be shaking early-season injuries, and there's a chance he'll gobble up even more usage if LeBron James rests in tonight's back-to-back opposite the fledgling Sixers. The spread sort of indicates he will.

Giannis is a fine choice, but he's in a pace-down spot opposite the Blazers' sturdier defense. I'm rostering A.D. on national TV.

Justin Edwards ($4,100)

One of the guys with the misfortune of guarding Davis might be Sixers backup forward Justin Edwards, who has found himself starting at the pivot for the MASH unit before.

Edwards' minutes are on the rise as he's logged at least 28 in six of his last eight games. Averaging 24.4 FDP per 36 minutes this season, I'm not expecting him to go bucket-for-bucket with Davis, but he works at this salary.

At this stage, the Sixers are prioritizing Gordon and Edwards over Ricky Council IV ($4,300), but all have a path to minutes and production if you're entering tournament lineups en masse.

Others to Consider

Alperen Sengun ($8,900)

I'm leaning plugging A.D. into the pivot, but I wouldn't blame anyone going with Alperen Sengun with similar methodology to VanVleet. Over 40 FDP in 8 of his last 10 games, it's hard to go wrong with the Turkish heliocentric force.

Quentin Post ($4,000)

Here's today's "who?" pull from FanDuel Research's projections. Quentin Post has topped 19 minutes in three straight as Steve Kerr fiddles with his center spot in absence of Draymond. The upside of the rookie as a punt at center could be blowout run opposite Utah in addition to the bench minutes he's earned lately.

