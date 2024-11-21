NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 11/21/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections, powered by numberFire, update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

LaMelo Ball ($9,400) -- LaMelo Ball got benched at the end of the Charlotte Hornets' last game. He might come out with a little extra pep in his step tonight, and he's in a Hornets-Detroit Pistons game I want to get exposure to. With both teams playing better defense this season, this matchup isn't the fantasy goldmine it would've been last campaign, but it's got a 1.0-point spread and solid 221.0-point total. Prior to the last game, Ball had scored at least 43.8 FanDuel points in five straight. He hit up Detroit for 48.2 FanDuel points earlier this season.

Chris Paul ($6,100) -- As of early today, Chris Paul (thumb; questionable) is one of the key injury situations to monitor. The San Antonio Spurs are already short-handed with Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell ruled out. Zach Collins is also questionable. If Paul suits up, he should be busy in a friendly matchup versus the Utah Jazz. If Paul sits, there will be a lot of usage up for grabs for the Spurs. It could lead to a big night for rookie Stephon Castle ($5,300).

Others to Consider

Collin Sexton ($5,500) -- Collin Sexton continues to project well. He'll face a short-handed Spurs defense, one without Wemby protecting the paint. Utah is without Walker Kessler and could also be missing Jordan Clarkson (questionable). Our model is really high on him as our NBA DFS projections peg Sexton to score 32.0 FanDuel points (5.82 per $1,000). He's the slate top point-per-dollar value (as of early Thursday).

Tim Hardaway ($4,200) -- Tim Hardaway Jr. is a low-salaried expected starter who is popping in our projections. We have him totaling 24.1 FanDuel points (5.74 per $1,000), and that makes him the second-best point-per-dollar play of the night behind Sexton.

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($8,700) -- Anthony Edwards has been more of a floor guy than a ceiling play this season, topping 50.0 FanDuel points only twice and with no games above 52.6 FanDuel points. A date with the Toronto Raptors gives him a chance to tap into his upside. Toronto is 26th in defensive rating. We project Ant for 43.7 FanDuel points (5.02 per $1,000).

Lauri Markkanen ($7,500) -- Lauri Markkanen is probably going to be a core piece for me tonight. The matchup with the banged-up Spurs is a great one, and Markkanen is ramping into form, getting at least 34 minutes in three straight games. He went for 42.1 FanDuel points last time out, and he's capable of shredding a Wemby-less Spurs D.

Others to Consider

Scottie Barnes ($8,100) -- It looks like Scottie Barnes might make his injury return tonight. As long as there's no talk of a minutes restriction, he's an intriguing play versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minny is 12th in defensive rating, so not the elite D they were a year ago. They've also given up the 10th-most FanDuel points per game to small forwards (42.5).

Julian Champagnie ($4,800) -- Regardless of CP3's status, Julian Champagnie is an attractive value play. He's seen at least 28 minutes in three of the last four games, and Utah is an inviting matchup. If Paul sits, that only enhances Champagnie's outlook.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Anthony Davis ($11,400) -- Despite a blah matchup with the Orlando Magic, Anthony Davis profiles as the night's top play. I'm not sure how much the matchup matters when AD is playing as well as he has been. He's put up at least 56.3 FanDuel points in three straight. His ability to rack up stocks (steals plus blocks) boosts both his floor and his ceiling. On a small slate, there's not many guys who can touch his upside.

Rudy Gobert ($6,800) -- The Raptors have been getting torched by centers, allowing the second-most FanDuel points per game to the position (62.6), and Rudy Gobert can take advantage. Gobert has played 36 and 40 minutes the past two games, and if this clash stays competitive -- Minnesota is a 7.0-point favorite -- he's got a good shot to return five-times value. Our model projects him to post 35.1 FanDuel points (5.16 per $1,000).

Others to Consider

Julius Randle ($7,400) -- An interesting way to get exposure to Minnesota's slate-leading 116.25-point implied total is to fade a potentially popular Ant and pair Gobert with Julius Randle. Both Wolves bigs project really well, with Randle coming in at a projection of 38.2 FanDuel points (5.16 per $1,000).

Kyle Filipowski ($4,700) -- Kyle Filipowski is another Jazz player who stands out tonight. We project him for 25.7 FanDuel points (5.47 per $1,000), and he's gone for at least 21.0 FanDuel points in six consecutive outings.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager on any NBA game(s) happening November 21st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.