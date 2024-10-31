NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 10/31/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

James Harden ($9,400) -- At the top of the guard player pool tonight, James Harden is my favorite play. He's off to a nice start this season, averaging 47.6 FanDuel points per game, and he's already shown he can come through in today's matchup, posting 50.4 FanDuel points versus the Phoenix Suns back in the season opener. We project him for 48.4 FanDuel points, per our NBA DFS projections. That comes out to 5.1 points per $1,000 in salary.

Chris Paul ($5,400) -- Chris Paul has a friendly matchup against the Utah Jazz. Not only is Utah 26th in defensive rating, they're 9th in pace. They're permitting the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to point guards (55.4). This game has a 222.0-point total and 2.0-point spread, so it could be a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair. Our model has CP3 going for 29.5 FanDuel points (5.5 per $1,000).

Others to Consider

Luka Doncic ($11,500) -- Admittedly, I don't love Luka Doncic today in a date with a Houston Rockets team that is 8th in defensive rating and 25th in pace. However, it's Luka, so he has to at least be on our radar. If it looks like he could slip through the cracks a bit, I'll be a lot more interested.

Wings

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,200) -- Among the three players with five-digit salaries on this slate, Giannis Antetokounmpo is my preference. He could bully a Memphis Grizzlies team that is 23rd in defensive rating and could be short-handed today. Giannis is averaging 50.4 FanDuel points per game through four contests. He hasn't had that true spike game yet -- it could come today if he can amass some stocks (steals plus blocks).

Tari Eason ($4,400) -- Given the makeup of this slate, a stars-and-scrubs build might be the way to go, especially if some value opens up throughout the day. As of early Thursday afternoon, Tari Eason looks like a quality value option. He's recorded at least 21.0 FanDuel points in three straight and has put up at least 1.0 FanDuel points per minute in every game this year. The Dallas Mavericks are giving up the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to PFs (49.3).

Others to Consider

Jeremy Sochan ($6,300) -- Jeremy Sochan is off to a dang good start this year, averaging 34.7 FanDuel points per game, and he's registered at least 35.8 FanDuel points in three straight. His do-it-all skill-set helps both his floor and ceiling, and Utah is a friendly matchup.

Jake LaRavia ($4,500) and John Konchar ($3,900) -- The Grizzlies' bad injury luck from last year has carried over into 2024-25 as both Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane exited early last night. Assuming those two sit, I'm not sure what Memphis' starting five will look like, but even if Jake LaRavia and John Konchar come off the bench, they're viable value targets. Jaylen Wells ($3,800) would be another Memphis value worth looking at if Smart and Bane are sidelined.

Bigs

Top Priorities

John Collins ($6,000) -- I'm leaning toward saving salary at center today, and John Collins may be able to help with that. I say may because his outlook hinges on Lauri Markkanen's availability. Markkanen exited Utah's last game due to back spasms and is questionable today. If Markkanen sits, Collins becomes an appealing play. Collins is already producing right around five-times value at this salary, posting between 31.7 and 30.4 FanDuel points in three straight games. The absence of Lauri's 24.9% usage rate would open up a lot of looks for the Jazz. If Markkanen ($7,500) plays, he's a good option, as well.

Jusuf Nurkic ($5,700) -- The Los Angeles Clippers are surrendering the 10th-most FanDuel points per game to centers (59.6), and while Nurkic's DFS outputs (and minutes) have been all over the place, he has my attention today. We project him for 27.7 points (4.9 per $1,000), but there is room for more if he logs more than the 23.6 minutes we have him slated for.

Others to Consider

Victor Wembanyama ($11,000) -- Much like Luka above, Victor Wembanyama has to be on our radar when he's on a slate. Wemby's blocks upside gives him a slate-breaking ceiling on a nightly basis, and the Jazz are giving up the ninth-most blocks per game to centers (2.7).

Ivica Zubac ($7,400) -- Ivica Zubac struggled last night as a popular play. That could scare away the masses today, and he's shown elite upside this year with outbursts of 48.0 and 58.6 FanDuel points. We project him for 40.7 FanDuel points (5.5 per $1,000).

