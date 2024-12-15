NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 12/15/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Jordan Poole ($7,100)

If the Washington Wizards can keep pace, their home game against the Boston Celtics could be a fun one for fantasy.

These two three-point-heavy teams have a 233.5-point total, and it'll all come down to whether or not the Wiz are hitting shots. I'm optimistic that Jordan Poole can.

If not for blowout concerns, Poole would be an elite play on the slate. He's posted 41.4 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes on a gigantic 29.7% usage rate with Kyle Kuzma (ribs) out of Washington's lineup.

Our NBA DFS projections expect 34.6 FDP in 34.0 minutes from him on Sunday.

Anthony Black ($4,700)

Cole Anthony burned a majority of the field on Tuesday's two-game slate the last time we saw the Orlando Magic. It was just the wrong "Anthony".

Anthony Black has topped 25 minutes in consecutive games that Franz Wagner (oblique) has missed, and he starred with 17 points, 6 boards, and 4 stocks (steals plus blocks) in the most recent outing.

Black had been ahead of Anthony in the rotation previous to Wagner's injury, but most expected the Magic would need the latter's offense. Black has just flat been more effective, so he's one of the better value plays on the slate despite a low game total (214.0) between the Magic and New York Knicks.

Others to Consider

Stephen Curry ($8,400)

If the Golden State Warriors are going to keep pace with the Dallas Mavericks tonight, it's probably on the back of a huge Stephen Curry effort. Curry's 40.0% shooting in December will turn around at some point, but he's questionable to play with a neck injury.

Jrue Holiday ($5,600)

If we're accepting Poole, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White ($7,200) are showing well in our projections due to recent blowouts. The point guard, Holiday, is especially interesting opposite a Wizards squad allowing the most FDP per game to point guards.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($9,500)

After going "Zero Dark Thirty" for the first time in the regular season, LeBron James might be back for the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

He's technically questionable with a foot injury after the undisclosed leave, but his game's 234.5-point total is a vote of confidence he plays given how inept L.A.'s offense has been in his wake. They've had just a 102.6 offensive rating (ORTG) in their last 10 games.

James' potential return in fantasy comes in a great spot opposite a Memphis Grizzlies squad that plays at the NBA's second-fastest pace (105.7). His value score in our projections (4.73) is the best above $9,000 today.

Jonathan Kuminga ($6,000)

Color me confused on this salary for Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga has topped 30 FDP in four of his last five games after moving into the starting lineup, and he's emerged with an even higher usage rate (29.4%) than Steph Curry in this time.

Dallas' stingy defense hasn't been a bear against Kuminga's listed power forward spot, allowing the 14th-most FDP per game to the position.

It's hard to find such an offensive priority in this salary tier, and that upside seperates him from Andrew Wiggins ($5,900) for me as both are solid in our projections. If Curry sits, we'll probably be looking at four Warriors in lineups -- including Kuminga -- as the value spot du jour.

Others to Consider

Anthony Edwards ($8,700)

I wrote the Minnesota Timberwolves' team total up in today's NBA best bets, and our projections are on the same page. Four Wolves starters are in the algorithm's top-25 value scores. Topping 25 points in 6 of his last 10 games, Anthony Edwards is one of them at 42.0 expected FDP.

Shaedon Sharpe ($5,500)

Shaedon Sharpe hasn't produced at this salary recently with just one game over 25 FDP in three of his last four, but this is an easy bet on the former top-10 pick's talent and minutes during what is turning quickly into a Portland Trail Blazers lost season.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Julius Randle ($7,100)

It's easy to love Minnesota options today. The San Antonio Spurs have amassed the 3rd-worst defensive rating (118.6 DRTG) while playing at the league's 11th-highest pace over every team's respective last 10 games.

The T-Wolves aren't often an offensive juggernaut, but today's matchup helps. This could aid Julius Randle's rock-solid floor becoming a ceiling. The power forward has topped 32 FDP in 10 of his last 12 games.

Rudy Gobert ($6,600) is another awesome play in this tier, but two other value centers make him tougher to slide into your lineup.

Jusuf Nurkic ($5,300)

FanDuel's salary-makers done messed up here.

Jusuf Nurkic returned to 31 minutes and posted 30.4 FDP in his return from injury for the Phoenix Suns, which shows he'll return to his full-time role.

He should chow in this revenge spot against the Blazers. He's averaged 12.4 points and 12.0 rebounds per game in his last five against his former team, and Portland has allowed the 12th-most FDP per game to opposing centers this season.

We've got Nurk projected 29.4 FDP in just 24.0 minutes, and I'll take the over on that workload.

Others to Consider

Alex Sarr ($5,900)

Don't look now, but Alexandre Sarr is putting up numbers. He's topped 28 FDP in three straight games, adding to the potential options of a Boston-Washington game stack. The blowout risk might be less for the rookie than Poole; he's going to get run regardless.

Donovan Clingan ($4,300)

Deandre Ayton (illness) won't play tonight, and Donovan Clingan returned to 15 minutes from an extended layoff in his last game. Jabari Walker started at center last game, but if we get news Clingan is the lineup choice, he could be in for a massive night when averaging 41.7 FDP per 36 minutes this season.

