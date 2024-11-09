NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 11/9/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,500) -- The best DFS environment of this three-game slate is the Atlanta Hawks-Chicago Bulls matchup, a contest that boasts a 239.0-point total -- 12.5 points above any other game's over/under. Both sides sit in the top three in pace. Everyone will want exposure to this game, and while Trae Young could end up being chalk, he offers huge upside. A night ago, Young blew up for 59.9 FanDuel points against the Detroit Pistons. He could do something similar today versus a Bulls team allowing the most FanDuel points per night to PGs (58.1). Our NBA DFS projections peg Young to score a slate-leading 51.2 FanDuel points (5.39 per $1,000).

Josh Giddey ($7,100) -- As of Saturday morning, it looks like we might get a fairly quiet slate on the injury front. That's nice, but it will also make value hard to come by. One injury situation we need to monitor is Zach LaVine. Even with our model accounting for LaVine playing, Josh Giddey projects well on the other side of the night's top DFS game as we forecast him to score 35.3 FanDuel points (4.97 per $1,000). If LaVine sits, that only enhances Giddey's outlook.

Others to Consider

James Harden ($9,600) -- James Harden is a fun pivot off Young. Harden draws a friendly matchup versus the Toronto Raptors, who rank 6th in pace and next to last in defensive rating. After three straight meh fantasy outings, Harden can get back to flirting with a triple-double tonight.

Dyson Daniels ($5,600) -- Dyson Daniels is a different kind of pivot off Young -- or you can use Daniels alongside Young. Daniels had a big game last night (49.6 FanDuel points) and projects really well tonight (29.8 FanDuel points; 5.23 per $1,000).

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Johnson ($8,800) -- Another Hawks player. Jalen Johnson has gone for 50-plus FanDuel points in four of his last seven games. He's played at least 36 minutes in six of those seven outings. The Bulls are permitting the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to power forwards (53.1). It should be all systems go for Johnson.

Patrick Williams ($4,500) -- Williams has logged at least 26 minutes in four of his past five games, including 31 minutes last time out. On a slate without much value (as of early in the day), Williams' minutes load is appealing at this salary. We project him for 21.8 FanDuel points (4.84 per $1,000), and that projection would likely get a lift if LaVine is ruled out.

Others to Consider

Cameron Johnson ($5,900) -- Our model has Cameron Johnson as one of the night's top point-per-dollar plays, projecting him for 31.0 FanDuel points (5.25 per $1,000). While the Cleveland Cavaliers are eighth in defensive rating, the Cavs are playing at the ninth-fastest pace. Blowout risk is a legit concern as the Brooklyn Nets are 12.5-point 'dogs, but Cleveland has allowed the seventh-most made triples per game to SFs (3.16), making this a nice spot for Johnson.

Zaccharie Risacher ($5,400) -- The last Hawk, I promise. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher has looked pretty darn good, and he erupted for 60.9 FanDuel points two games ago. With the ability to hit threes in addition to rack up stocks (steals plus blocks), Risacher is a quality DFS target in what should be a track meet against Chicago.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Ivica Zubac ($7,400) -- Center is pretty loaded tonight despite the small slate. Ivica Zubac is the slate's top point-per-dollar play, per our numbers, as we project him for 42.2 FanDuel points (5.70 per $1,000). The matchup is sublime as Toronto is getting blowtorched by centers, giving up the most FanDuel points per game to the position (71.6). It's a dream spot for Zubac.

Nic Claxton ($5,700) -- On one hand, the Cavs are a brutal matchup for Nicolas Claxton, with Cleveland allowing the fewest FanDuel points per game to centers (42.7). On the other hand, Cleveland's interior duo should keep Claxton busy, likely locking him into heavy minutes (if the game stays competitive) and giving him chances for blocks. Our projections have him putting up 31.8 FanDuel points (5.58 per $1,000).

Others to Consider

Evan Mobley ($7,800) -- If it looks like blowout risk is scaring the masses away from the Cavs, Evan Mobley is someone I'll prioritize. Nothing about the matchup stands out as a positive for Mobley, but he has the stocks upside to break this small slate if the Nets keep the game competitive.

Jakob Poeltl ($7,300) -- On the opposite side of Zubac will be Jakob Poeltl, and it's a good spot for him, too. Poeltl will see a Los Angeles Clippers defense that is surrendering the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to centers (59.4). We have Poeltl racking up 41.4 FanDuel points (5.67 per $1,000).

