NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 11/30/24

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Kyrie Irving ($8,900)

The Dallas Mavericks are a one-man band tonight.

Klay Thompson (foot) is out, and Luka Doncic (wrist) is listed doubtful to return from his long-term injury. That'll leave Kyrie Irving among Dallas' top scorers, and Irving has posted a team-best usage rate (33.1%) without those two on the floor. He's also tallied a whopping 45.7 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes.

That role creates an extremely high floor against a Utah Jazz team with a league-worst 119.0 defensive rating (DRTG). Utah also plays at the NBA's 13th-highest pace.

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections expect 46.1 FDP tonight, which gives him the fourth-highest value score at guard on the slate.

Jordan Poole ($6,600)

Are the Washington Wizards...better...without Kyle Kuzma?

With Kuzma out weeks with a rib injury, it's worth noting Washington's offensive rating (ORTG) skyrockets from 99.0 to 109.8 with him off the floor. That could be an upgrade for the Wiz's chance to hang tight tonight in Milwaukee.

In a full night of work, this salary for Jordan Poole could look like a bargain. Poole has posted 44.1 FDP per 36 minutes with Kuzma off the floor behind a team-best 31.3% usage rate.

This is a great matchup, too. The Milwaukee Bucks allow the sixth-most FDP per game to opposing point guards, according to FantasyPros.

Others to Consider

Lindy Waters III ($4,300)

Lindy Waters III has started four straight for the Golden State Warriors, including the last game following the return of Jonathan Kuminga (illness). He's flashed 27.8 FDP per 36 minutes this season, so it's no surprise our projections love him with the potential for minutes in Phoenix.

Vasilije Micic ($4,200)

He's back. Vasilije Micic, or "The Serbian Sensation", should get plenty of burn with LaMelo Ball (calf) now out for weeks. He posted 21.4 FDP in 30 minutes without Ball on Friday, which easily makes him the safest value pick on the board at guard.

Wings

Top Priorities

Tobias Harris ($6,700)

Small forward is tough today -- as evidenced by no value score above 5.00 in our projections.

Tobias Harris is as close as it gets in a revenge game against the Philadelphia 76ers, who allow the seventh-most FDP per game to Harris' listed power forward spot.

The veteran is an up-and-down proposition, but he's been above 30 FDP in 7 of his last 12 games before this battle with Philadelphia's 19th-ranked DRTG (113.9).

We've got Harris projected for 32.6 FDP in 34.0 minutes.

Naji Marshall ($5,800)

Without Doncic, the Mavs' "others" have come up huge. Newcomer Naji Marshall is proving the New Orleans Pelicans made a huge mistake to let him go.

Marshall has commanded a 23.8% usage rate, second among Dallas starters, with Luka off the floor this season, providing a hearty 34.2 FDP per 36 minutes.

His matchup tonight will produce some fireworks. In addition to the Mavericks' lofty 119.5-point team total, the Jazz let up the eighth-most FDP per game to opposing small forwards.

Behind Irving, Marshall's 15.5-point prop at FanDuel is second to no teammate. He could definitely top 20 points in this contest and handily exceed what this salary requires in terms of DFS value.

Others to Consider

Kelly Oubre ($5,900)

We'll see if Paul George (knee) returns against the Detroit Pistons, but Oubre is well worth consideration if he doesn't. He's posted 30.7 FDP per 36 minutes without George and Joel Embiid coming off a game where he just played 45 (!) of them.

Josh Green ($4,300)

Micic isn't the only place where Charlotte players are viable. The extreme influx of value plays is only made more notable by the fact that the opposing Atlanta Hawks play at the league's 2nd-fastest pace with its 10th-worst defensive rating (114.9 DRTG). Averaging 26.0 minutes a night as is, Josh Green should see a huge usage bump with Tre Mann (back) also likely out of the lineup.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800)

I'll use the value from the Hornets and Mavericks to reach Giannis Antetokounmpo in single-entry formats.

Giannis has topped 55 FDP in six of his last eight games, including an effort nearly reaching 100 FDP against the Pistons. The Wizards are a prime candidate for that type of effort, holding the second-worst DRTG (118.8) and fourth-highest pace in the NBA.

Washington's also a bottom-six team in second-chance points and paint points per game allowed, furthering the case for Milwaukee's franchise player.

It's not often our projections show elite value on such a lofty salary, but they expect a slate-high 60.6 FDP from Giannis at a median. A huge night could be in store.

Moussa Diabete ($5,500)

Prepping this slate this morning without knowing LaMelo's absence, I was on Moussa Diabate already.

While Diabete could certainly absorb a couple shots from Ball's insane 39.6% usage rate, his primary case comes from the absences of Mark Williams (knee) and Miles Bridges (knee). Diabete has absorbed at least 30 minutes on the floor without the two, producing 24.1 FDP per 36 minutes on average.

Atlanta's huge increase in pace will help the big man. They're allowing the eighth-most rebounds per game to opponents (45.0).

There isn't a can't-miss value plug at center, so Diabete's a solid choice. I think he's undervalued on account of 10 straight games against a team that is outside the top 10 in pace. He posted 28.0 FDP against his last top-10 team in tempo.

Others to Consider

Draymond Green ($6,100)

Death, taxes, and our projections loving Draymond Green. I get it today when Dray has topped 30 FDP in five of his last seven entering a matchup with a Phoenix Suns team lacking size. It might be best for his matchup and his temper if Jusuf Nurkic (quad) doesn't play tonight.

Guerschon Yabusele ($5,600)

It'd be really difficult to not consider a starting center regularly topping 30 minutes a night that's listed at power forward. That's Philly's Guerschon Yabusele, who has also averaged 33.2 FDP per 36 minutes in floor situations with Embiid and George this season. Detroit's interior is improved -- but not enough to leave Yabusele behind.

