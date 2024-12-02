NBA DFS Picks: Monday 12/2/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Dejounte Murray ($7,600)

Stunningly, yesterday's roll of the dice at Dejounte Murray didn't come up empty despite the New Orleans Pelicans having just 28 points at halftime. No, they didn't win.

Murray used four stocks (steals plus blocks) to crawl to 36.1 FanDuel points (FDP) on Sunday, but my thesis about wanting to buy Murray's team-best role at this salary remains the same. He posted 43.0 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes as the second option to Trae Young last season and has had the slight edge in usage rate (28.2%) over C.J. McCollum (27.4%) when the two have shared the floor this year.

An up-tempo revenge date with the Atlanta Hawks is a great place to see if the production follows. Per FantasyPros, Atlanta allows the fourth-most FDP per game to opposing shooting guards (45.8).

Keon Johnson ($4,100)

The Brooklyn Nets had four different players leave yesterday's game. Three were injured, and Nicolas Claxton was ejected. It sets up a totally unknown injury situation on the back-to-back.

At this point, we can expect to see plenty of Keon Johnson considering he came away unscathed. Johnson has topped 27 minutes in three of Brooklyn's last four games, averaging 21.0 FDP in those contests with extensive work.

The Nets' clash with the Chicago Bulls will be one we want parts from if a slate-high 233.5-point total is any indication, and Johnson is our NBA DFS projections' favorite place to get exposure. They're forecasting 28.3 FDP in 30.0 minutes.

Others to Consider

Trae Young ($9,500)

The aforementioned Ice Trae has gone consecutive games below 50 FDP entering this dream matchup with the Pelicans, who allow the seventh-most FDP per game to opposing point guards (54.3). I expect he'll be left behind with others turning to the scorching Jalen Johnson ($9,100) despite Young's superior usage rate when the two share the floor (27.0%).

Terry Rozier ($4,900)

Some diehard NBA DFS players just groaned seeing Terry Rozier's name, but Jimmy Butler's knee tweak late in yesterday's game could place the guard back in the lineup after one of his better games of the year on Sunday (31.8 FDP per 36 minutes). We're projecting 28.1 FDP in 29.0 minutes.

Wings

Top Priorities

Zach LaVine ($7,600)

It's possible we'll want four Nets in lineups if the cupboard is truly empty, so running them back with Zach LaVine at a weak small forward spot definitely works.

LaVine's team-best usage rate (28.1%) and rate of FDP per 36 minutes (38.6) aren't immune from off nights, but they're still Chicago's best option at its second-highest salary. He's demonstrated a rock-solid floor of 28 FDP in 11 of his last 12 games.

Perhaps missing an excellent wing defender in Cameron Johnson (ankle), the Nets already allow the sixth-most FDP per game to opposing small forwards (44.2). Without him, LaVine's primary defender won't be a strong one.

Early industry projections don't estimate he'll be overly popular, but I like buying the dip.

Dalton Knecht ($5,800)

I truly have no idea what to expect with the Los Angeles Lakers backcourt on the second leg of a back-to-back.

D'Angelo Russell (illness) was a late scratch on Sunday, and Austin Reaves (pelvis) missed his first game of the season. That translated to plenty of opportunity for rookie Dalton Knecht with the ones, but he imploded.

Knecht shot 2-for-10 from the field in perhaps his worst game as a starter against the Utah Jazz. Overall, this is still a guy who can catch fire quickly if a 63.1% true-shooting percentage (TS%) and 29.8 FDP per 36 minutes this season are any indication. He's also seen an increase of 3.5 percentage points in his usage rate with those two guards off the floor.

Tonight's wing spots could be hogged by the Brooklyn-Chicago game, but the rookie is a high-floor pivot that'll certainly have a chance to score.

Others to Consider

Jaylen Brown ($8,500)

We'll play Russian roulette again with the Boston Celtics' injury report and heighten the stakes on a small slate. Jaylen Brown (illness) was the stunner to sit last night with Derrick White (foot) joining him. Al Horford (rest), Kristaps Porzingis (injury recovery), and Jrue Holiday (adductor) will be in the mix for Monday, as well. I love this salary for Brown if he plays without others, but Jayson Tatum could end up a one-man band, too.

Jalen Wilson ($4,500)

Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) sat a fourth contest in five games on Sunday, so it'll likely be Jalen Wilson in Johnson's stead should the ankle issue cause an absence this evening. Wilson has already topped 30 minutes in three of his last five games, setting up a projection of 24.2 FDP in 30.0 minutes even with Johnson factored into tonight's forecast.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Rudy Gobert ($6,900)

It seemingly took years (plural), but Rudy Gobert's salary is finally right on FanDuel to be below $7,000.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' center is consistently a low-usage (11.9%) player that relies on extreme rebounding spikes for upside, but this mark is a much more appropriate fit -- especially in a great matchup.

Not only is L.A. allowing the second-most rebounds per game to center (16.6), but the Lakers' defense -- known to be a bit sloppy -- is also allowing the fifth-most paint points (52.3) and fifth-most second-chance points (15.2) per game.

Quietly, the low-volume Gobert is on double-double watch in this one. He's done that in each of his last five games against Los Angeles, and we're projecting 13.4 points and 13.4 rebounds tonight.

Sam Hauser ($3,900)

I wouldn't classify Sam Hauser as a big, but that's where he'll likely play for the Celtics tonight, and he's forward-eligible in both slots on FanDuel.

As mentioned, Boston played both Horford and Porzingis last night against the Cleveland Cavaliers' prolific tandem of bigs, so one will almost certainly sit on tonight's back-to-back.

Hauser got 30 minutes of burn in Jaylen Brown's place last night, delivering 30.0 FDP in 36 minutes.

This Miami Heat matchup is a great one to keep it rolling. Miami allows the 12th-most attempts and 11th-most makes from downtown, which is where 82.7% of Hauser's shots are taken.

At a sub-$4,000 salary, I'd go as far to call Hauser the best value play of the day if we get confirmation a Boston big (or Brown) is sitting. He doesn't come with the ambiguity that Brooklyn's guys do.

Others to Consider

Anthony Davis ($11,200)

An MVP candidate is hard to ignore on a four-game slate, but Anthony Davis' matchup is tricky. Minnesota allows the 11th-most points but 2nd-fewest rebounds to centers. There's extremely little of note above $6,000 at the power forward spot, so I'm still okay turning to A.D. when he's posted 54.7 FDP per 36 minutes with both guards off the floor.

Nicolas Claxton ($5,600)

While I prefer Gobert, Nic Claxton should get plenty of love in any format at center. Claxton's biggest obstacle this season has been minutes, which are slanting his way as pieces exit the Nets' lineup. He's topped 25 in consecutive games with Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring) out. Our projections' forecast of 33.0 FDP in 28.0 minutes isn't crazy against the defensively challenged Bulls.

