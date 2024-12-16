NBA DFS Picks: Monday 12/16/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

De'Aaron Fox ($8,900) -- The Sacramento Kings' clash with the Denver Nuggets checks a lot of boxes for DFS as the total is high (237.0) and the spread is close (1.0). De'Aaron Fox lit up the Nuggets last year to the tune of per-game averages of 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists. He's a high-upside way to get a piece of one of the night's best DFS game environments.

Josh Giddey ($6,900) -- The other elite game environment is the Chicago Bulls-Toronto Raptors matchup, which holds a slate-high 239.5-point total and 1.0-point spread. Both teams are in the bottom eight of defensive rating and the top 11 in pace. Josh Giddey's across-the-board contributions give him a sweet floor/ceiling combination, and his outlook would improve if Zach LaVine -- who is questionable -- sits out.

Others to Consider

Darius Garland ($7,000) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot of weapons, and they can all eat tonight versus the Brooklyn Nets -- as long as the game stays competitive (Cavs are 10.5-point favorites). The Nets are fourth-worst in defensive rating and have allowed the 11th-most FanDuel points per game to PGs (49.2), putting Darius Garland in a good spot.

Dru Smith ($4,200) -- Dru Smith has played 33, 25 and 29 minutes over the past three games. That makes him an appealing value target in a friendly matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jimmy Butler ($7,500) -- While Detroit isn't the cakewalk matchup it was a season ago, Jimmy Butler can deliver the goods today. Prior to a dud last time out, Butler had topped 40.0 FanDuel points in three of his last five games. Detroit is just 18th in defensive rating and is a slight pace-up opponent for Miami.

Gradey Dick ($5,200) -- With RJ Barrett ($8,800) getting up there in salary, Gradey Dick is my favorite way to get exposure to the Raptors tonight. The Bulls have surrendered the most FanDuel points per game to SGs this season (48.3), and Dick averages 31.2 FanDuel points per 36 minutes with Scottie Barnes (out) off the floor, per FantasyLabs' on-off tool.

Others to Consider

Paul George ($8,500) -- Joel Embiid is out today. Paul George's usage rate jumps 2.7 percentage points with Embiid off the court this season while PG is scoring 1.17 FanDuel points per minute in the split. George has proven he can crush in this matchup as he just went for 50.4 FanDuel points against the Charlotte Hornets back on December 3rd.

Ochai Agbaji ($4,500) -- Ochai Agbaji is another low-salary way to get in on the Chicago-Toronto game. He's played 30 and 31 minutes over the last two games.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,500) -- There are no active players salaried above $9,700 tonight, which makes Nikola Jokic's salary really stand out. But I will be finding a way to make it work. He's projected for 60.7 FanDuel points, according to our NBA DFS projections. That's a slate-best mark by 13.1 FanDuel points. The Nuggets-Kings game environment helps his outlook, too. There are very few guys on this slate who could realistically pop for 60 FanDuel points. Jokic is averaging 65.7 for the season.

Nikola Vucevic ($8,200) -- If you're going to fade Jokic, Nikola Vucevic looks like the next best center-only play. Toronto has been destroyed by centers this year to the tune of giving up 60.1 FanDuel points per game to the position. Vucevic is a strong play regardless of LaVine's status, but he's becomes an even better play if LaVine is out.

Others to Consider

Aaron Gordon ($5,700) -- Aaron Gordon projects really well tonight as our model pegs him to post 31.0 FanDuel points (5.44 per $1,000). He's one of the slate's top point-per-dollar plays as of early Monday.

Isaiah Stewart ($4,200) -- Tobias Harris is out for Detroit, which could lead to another start for Isaiah Stewart. Stewart started last game and logged 28 minutes. He's scoring 0.98 FanDuel points per minute this season with Harris off the floor.

