NBA DFS Picks: Friday 12/13/24

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Darius Garland ($6,700) -- This is a nice salary for Darius Garland as the Washington Wizards play at the fourth-fastest pace and allow the second-most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (55.7). The Wizards are also 29th in both adjusted defensive rating (117.1) and effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.4%) while ranking 27th in three-point percentage allowed (37.4%).

Chris Paul ($6,500) -- Even though he's averaging just 10.2 real-life PPG, Chris Paul is averaging 31 FDPs per game in his first season with the San Antonio Spurs. Besides the Portland Trail Blazers giving up the fourth-most FDPs per game to PGs (53.7), they are giving up the highest steal rate (10.1%), and Paul is producing a solid 1.4 steals per game across his 24 starts.

Vasilije Micic ($5,800) -- With LaMelo Ball sidelined for the Charlotte Hornets, Vasilije Micic has logged 34-plus minutes in four of the team's last five games, resulting in him scoring 27-plus FDPs in each of those contests. Along with the Chicago Bulls operating at the second-fastest pace in the league, they are permitting the third-most FDPs per game to PGs (54.8).

Others to Consider

Donovan Mitchell ($9,100) -- The only concern with playing Donovan Mitchell on Friday is the fact the Cleveland Cavaliers are massive favorites over the Wizards at home. That being said, Washington is coughing up the third-most FDPs per game to SGs (46.8), and there's a chance for Mitchell to accrue a few steals with the Wizards residing at 22nd in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Tyrese Maxey ($8,700) -- Even with Joel Embiid returning to the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game, Tyrese Maxey supplied 59.2 FDPs as he earned his first triple-double of the campaign. Minutes aren't an issue for Maxey -- he's gotten 35-plus minutes in six straight outings -- and the Indiana Pacers play at the sixth-fastest pace while surrendering the eighth-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.9).

Wings

Top Priorities

Paul George ($8,400) -- Another member of the 76ers I'm interested in on Friday is Paul George ahead of a matchup with one of his former teams. Aside from Indiana potentially putting Philly in a pace-up environment, the Pacers are 24th in adjusted defensive rating (115.5), 28th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.3%), and 22nd in three-point percentage allowed (36.9%).

Rui Hachimura ($6,300) -- LeBron James has already been ruled out for the Los Angeles Lakers, so Rui Hachimura is likely in store for an expanded role in Friday's contest versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hachimura has tallied 36-plus FDPs in back-to-back games while playing 38-plus minutes in each of those outings.

Kelly Oubre ($5,600) -- I love using players from teams who get plenty of minutes and are in a pace-up matchup, putting Kelly Oubre on my radar for Friday's slate. Oubre is averaging a solid 31.4 minutes per game as the starting SG for the 76ers, and he's achieved 29-plus FDPs in six of his last eight games.

Others to Consider

Julian Champagnie ($5,500) -- With the Spurs being shorthanded on Friday, Julian Champagnie deserves some attention as he's posting career-best marks in minutes per game (29.6), three-point attempts per game (7.0), and PPG (12.6). Additionally, the Trail Blazers are 26th in adjusted defensive rating (115.6), 22nd in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.3%), and 25th in three-point percentage allowed (37.2%).

Caris LeVert ($5,300) -- Being that the Cavs are expected to win with ease against the Wizards on Friday, there could be more minutes in store for Caris LeVert. Even though LeVert is notching only 24.1 FDPs per game this year, he could see an uptick in FDPs if he gets a few more minutes than usual as he's registering a career-best 64.8% effective field-goal percentage.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,800) -- Despite Nikola Jokic carrying a $12,800 salary, it's warranted as the three-time MVP has produced 73-plus FDPs in four consecutive contests. As good as Jokic has been over the years, he's recording career-high numbers in PPG (32.3), RPG (13.6), APG (10.2), and steals per game (1.8) through 19 starts in 2024.

Anthony Davis ($11,100) -- While LeBron is inactive for the Lakers, Anthony Davis is probable with a foot injury, and he's notched 64-plus FDPs in back-to-back games. According to FantasyLabs' On/Off tool, Davis sees his usage rate increase by a team-high 5.8 percentage points -- up to 37.1% -- when James is off the court for Los Angeles this season.

Jusuf Nurkic ($4,800) -- Along with Kevin Durant being probable for the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Jusuf Nurkic is expected to return to the lineup following a five-game absence. Nurkic is coming back at a perfect time as the Utah Jazz are allowing the most FDPs per game to Cs (60.8), and they are 29th in block rate allowed (13.8%) and 22nd in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.6%).

Others to Consider

Jarrett Allen ($7,500) -- There's no doubt that I'd like Jarrett Allen a lot more if Evan Mobley is unable to play, but he still draws a fantastic matchup against a Wizards team that is permitting the second-most FDPs per game to Cs (60.6). On top of that, Washington is 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.8%), 27th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.0%), and 23rd in block rate allowed (11.1%).

Nick Richards ($5,800) -- Regardless of whether or not Nikola Vucevic suits up for the Bulls, Nick Richards appears to be a viable value option at center with Chicago ceding the fifth-most FDPs per game to the position (58.0). Chicago is also 28th in adjusted defensive rating (116.5), 24th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.7%), and 23rd in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.6%).

