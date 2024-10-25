NBA DFS Picks: Friday 10/25/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,900) -- Friday's clash between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets should make for a fun game-stacking environment with Trae Young and LaMelo Ball ($10,100) squaring off. While I do like LaMelo after he tallied 64.1 FanDuel points (FDPs) in his first game of the year, Young also posted 57 FDPs in the season opener, and Charlotte allowed the seventh-most FDPs per game to PGs in 2023-24.

Jalen Brunson ($8,800) -- It was a forgettable showing from everyone on the New York Knicks on opening night as they were throttled by the Boston Celtics. Jalen Brunson scored only 22.2 FDPs on Tuesday, but he should have better luck in a potential pace-up game against the Indiana Pacers as his usage rate was at 38.2% in the loss to Boston.

Stephen Curry ($8,700) -- Stephen Curry is currently questionable with a hip injury, but if he is active for the Golden State Warriors, he's got a favorable matchup against the Utah Jazz. Even though Curry played only 25 minutes in the blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers to tip off the season, he was one rebound away from recording a triple-double en route to 46.8 FDPs.

Others to Consider

Dyson Daniels ($5,200) -- As a result of Dyson Daniels returning nearly 10x value at $4,200 in the season opener, he's gotten a salary increase to $5,200 on Friday against the Hornets. Even with the higher salary, Daniels is firmly in play due to his ability to generate stocks (steals plus blocks) as he logged a combined six stocks in 34 minutes of action in his debut with Atlanta.

Miles McBride ($4,400) -- With the Knicks acquiring Mikal Bridges ($6,000) this offseason, Miles McBride is the lone bench player they can rely on to score. In the lopsided loss to Boston on Tuesday, McBride led New York in scoring with 22 points in 25 minutes off the bench.

Forwards

Top Priorities

Evan Mobley ($8,200) -- It is only one game, but it was a positive sign to see Evan Mobley so involved on the offensive end of the floor for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mobley racked up 54.3 FDPs in 26 minutes in his first game of the season, and he'll get to take on a Detroit Pistons team that surrendered the seventh-most FDPs per game to PFs and third-most FDPs to Cs a season ago.

Lauri Markkanen ($8,100) -- In the season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, Lauri Markkanen scored 46.8 FDPs while logging 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists in 34 minutes. Markkanen should remain heavily involved as Utah's primary scorer in Friday's bout against Golden State that has the second-highest total on the main slate.

Kelly Oubre ($6,200) -- Despite Kelly Oubre posting only 23.9 FDPs in his first action of the year, it wasn't for a lack of trying as he shot the ball 18 times and registered an impressive 28.9% usage rate. Joel Embiid and Paul George remain sidelined for the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Toronto Raptors just gave up 136 points to the Cavaliers to begin the new campaign.

Others to Consider

Taurean Prince ($4,800) -- Khris Middleton is inactive for the Milwaukee Bucks to start the year, so Taurean Prince should be in the starting lineup again on Friday. Prince played 30 minutes in relief of Middleton on Wednesday, recording 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists to finish with 26.5 FDPs.

Guerschon Yabusele ($4,500) -- The absences of Embiid and George paves the way for Guerschon Yabusele to get some run for the 76ers in a matchup against the Raptors after he notched 25.3 FDPs to begin the season. Besides logging three steals on Wednesday, Yabusele is pegged as the third-best points-per-dollar play in our projections among forwards on the main slate.

Centers

Top Priorities

Anthony Davis ($11,000) -- Anthony Davis looks motivated to dominate in 2024-25 as he torched the Minnesota Timberwolves for 36 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal, and 72.2 FDPs on opening night. We know the damage Davis can do on the defensive end, but if he continues to take 20-plus shots -- with willing to shoot 3s -- there is limitless upside for the All-Star big man in any matchup.

Alperen Sengun ($9,200) -- Another center who exploded in his first game of the year was Alperen Sengun as he accumulated 66.1 FDPs with 25 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 blocks, and 4 steals on a notable 31.5% usage rate. Walker Kessler ($7,600) scored 50.3 FDPs versus the Grizzles on Wednesday, showing the potential that Sengun has in the same matchup on Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($7,700) -- Once again, the Knicks should keep things closer against the Pacers in a pace-up game, putting Karl-Anthony Towns in a prime bounce-back spot. Our projections currently have Towns listed as the best points-per-dollar play at the center position, with him forecasted for 42.6 FDPs in his debut at Madison Square Garden.

Others to Consider

Jarrett Allen ($7,500) -- Along with Mobley, Jarrett Allen has a fantastic matchup agains the Pistons on Friday as both of them valuably have PF/C eligibility. Even though Mobley scored 54.3 FDPs in Cleveland's first contest of the season, Allen also tallied a solid 37.9 FDPs, and he's $700 lower in salary.

Andre Drummond ($6,900) -- At the moment, Andre Drummond has -190 odds to record a double-double on Friday with Embiid inactive for Philly. In addition to having a stellar matchup versus Toronto, Drummond is the seventh-best points-per-dollar play in our projections among all players on the main slate.

