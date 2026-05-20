NBA Best Bets Today: Spurs vs. Thunder Western Conference Finals Game 2 Preview & Picks

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

San Antonio Spurs +7.5

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals tips off Wednesday night at 8:30 PM ET from Paycom Center, and the basketball world is still processing what happened Monday.

After earning a 122-115 double overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1, the San Antonio Spurs have now beaten Oklahoma City in five of six meetings this season — including a road win that ended OKC's perfect 8-0 postseason record and set the stage for tonight's pivotal rematch.

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Spurs at Thunder -- Spurs +7.5

Spread Betting San Antonio Spurs May 21 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: The Most Important Game 1 in the Western Conference Finals in Years

What San Antonio did Monday night was not a fluke — it was a comprehensive tactical victory that exposed legitimate defensive and offensive weaknesses in the defending champions. Wembanyama was the dominant force on both ends, Dylan Harper had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell contributed 17 and 13 points respectively, and the Spurs controlled the matchup for most of the night before needing double overtime to seal it. The box score result was San Antonio winning outright as 6.5-point underdogs.

Oklahoma City was 42-7 in their home games — including 4-0 in the playoffs — this season. San Antonio swatted that aside and took the opener.

Step 2: SGA's Historic Shooting Night — And Why It Cannot Repeat

Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points and 12 assists in Game 1 but made just 7-of-23 shots, including 2-of-7 from three. He was just 1-of-5 from the field in the first half. That display marked the first time in 270 games that Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have at least two field goals in the first half of any game.

That is the most jaw-dropping stat of the entire 2026 postseason. The back-to-back MVP — maybe the best individual player in basketball — went through an entire first half without making two field goals for the first time in 270 consecutive games. SGA will likely be significantly better in Game 2, but at the same time, the Spurs have the defensive infrastructure to contain him.

Step 3: De'Aaron Fox's Status

The Spurs listed Fox as questionable for Game 2 with an ankle injury. Without Fox in the opener, the Spurs had to turn to Stephon Castle as the lead guard, and Castle turned the rock over 11 times. Fox's return would be a big help, but the Spurs already showed they can win without him.

Step 4: The Wembanyama Factor — OKC Still Has No Answer

The Thunder's entire Game 2 preparation has likely centered on one question: how do you deal with Victor Wembanyama on both ends? San Antonio was fourth in offensive rating at 119.6 and third in defensive rating at 111.3 during the regular season. Wembanyama anchors both sides of that equation. He is blocking shots in the paint, switching onto guards on the perimeter, and attacking defensively compromised Thunder rotations on offense.

The Thunder's best counter — Holmgren — had just 8 points and 8 rebounds in Game 1, and even a dramatically improved Holmgren performance cannot neutralize Wembanyama's two-way impact across 35-plus minutes.

Best Bet -- Spurs +7.5

While OKC will be the most desperate team tonight, which is scary, over the course of this season, the Spurs have proven that they have OKC's number in head-to-head matchups.

The Spurs were 2-1 on the road in their second-round victory over the Timberwolves, including a lopsided closeout W in Minny. This is a team that plays well on the road, is comfortable in hostile environments, and has repeatedly shown it can give OKC fits. I think the Thunder find a way to get the win, but I'm backing the Spurs to cover.

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.