MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 5/20/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Chris Sale Over 7.5 Strikeouts — Braves at Marlins

Cam Schlittler Over 5.5 Strikeouts — Blue Jays at Yankees

Shohei Ohtani Over 7.5 Strikeouts — Dodgers at Padres

Wednesday's MLB slate is highlighted by three of the most dominant starting pitchers in baseball all taking the mound on the same night. Chris Sale continues his historically elite 2026 campaign in Miami, Cam Schlittler carries his Cy Young push into Yankee Stadium, and Shohei Ohtani puts his sub-1.00 ERA on the line against San Diego.

Here is the full step-by-step breakdown for our favorite MLB strikeout prop bets on May 20, 2026.

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Chris Sale Over 7.5 Strikeouts: Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bet — Braves at Marlins

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins, 6:40 PM ET

Chris Sale - Strikeouts Chris Sale Over May 20 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chris Sale enters Wednesday with a 6-3 record, a 1.96 ERA, and 64 strikeouts through nine starts — a performance that at 37 years old is shaping up to be one of the finest individual pitching seasons of the 2026 calendar year.

Sale's 2026 WHIP is 0.91 — the last time he finished with a sub-1.00 WHIP was in 2018. His opponent's batting average of .185 is also the lowest since that same 2018 season. Apart from an April 6 start against the Angels, he hasn't allowed more than two runs in any other start this season. That level of sustained dominance — eight consecutive starts with one run or fewer, barring the one outlier — is the hallmark of a Cy Young-caliber performer in peak form.

Wednesday's matchup against the Miami Marlins is a good one. Miami ranks in the bottom five of the National League in runs per game, strikeout avoidance against left-handed pitching, and OBP overall. Their lineup has limited power and is facing a super tall task in Sale, who I expect to rack up whiffs tonight.

Cam Schlittler Over 5.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop Bet — Blue Jays at Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, 7:05 PM ET

Cam Schlittler - Strikeouts Cam Schlittler Over May 20 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cam Schlittler is the first MLB pitcher to have 50-plus strikeouts, fewer than 10 walks, no more than one home run allowed, and a sub-1.50 ERA over his first nine starts of a season since Walter Johnson in 1913. The 25-year-old right-hander is having a historically dominant season, and the Toronto Blue Jays matchup at Yankee Stadium provides a solid environment for the over despite Toronto's low-strikeout ways.

Schlittler has a 30.4% K rate and 14.7% swinging-strike rate. He has struck out six or more batters in multiple consecutive appearances.

Toronto's lineup features disciplined hitters who work deep counts, but they're not producing much, which should give Schlittler a good chance to work deep into the game -- a positive for this over bet.

His historically elite K:BB ratio makes him the current AL Cy Young favorite, and the recent calf injury that concerned Yankees fans last week has not slowed his velocity or stuff.

Shohei Ohtani Over 7.5 Strikeouts: Best Late-Slate Strikeout Prop — Dodgers at Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres, 8:40 PM ET

Shohei Ohtani - Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani Over May 21 12:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shohei Ohtani's Cy Young-caliber season continues through seven starts, carrying a superb 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 50:11 K:BB across 44 innings. Wednesday's matchup against the San Diego Padres represents both a motivational and statistical opportunity: Ohtani has faced San Diego in the past, Petco Park plays as one of the most pitcher-friendly environments in the National League, and the Padres are a lineup that has been inconsistent against elite right-handed pitching.

The Padres' offense features Xander Bogaerts leading the club with a .258 average and 23 RBIs, with Gavin Sheets leading in home runs with nine. That lineup is capable but not the type of elite, high-contact offensive group that typically suppresses pitcher strikeout accumulation.

Petco Park plays as the most pitcher-friendly venue in the National League, with some of the deepest outfield dimensions in the sport and a heavy marine layer in May evenings that keeps the ball in the park and reduces offense. Ohtani has struck out eight batters in multiple starts this season, and I think he can do so again in a key NL West clash.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best MLB strikeout prop bets today May 20, 2026? The three best MLB strikeout props on Wednesday are: Chris Sale Over 7.5 (Braves at Marlins), Cam Schlittler Over 5.5 (Blue Jays at Yankees, conditional on health), and Shohei Ohtani Over 7.5 (Dodgers at Padres). All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

Who leads MLB in strikeouts today May 20, 2026? Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers leads MLB with 80-plus strikeouts, but Wednesday's top strikeout prop opportunities come from Chris Sale (Atlanta), Cam Schlittler (New York Yankees), and Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers), all of whom have the form and matchups to produce over their posted lines.

Is Cam Schlittler pitching May 20? Schlittler is tentatively scheduled to start against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday per RotoWire. He took a 108.5 mph comebacker off his left calf May 9 but has remained active. Confirm his status on FanDuel before betting.

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.