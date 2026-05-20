NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points

Isaiah Hartenstein Under 4.5 Points

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder tips tonight after an all-time classic series opener.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thunder vs Spurs Game 2 Props: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

En route to last year's title, the Thunder twice dropped Game 1 of a series. In the following Game 2s, OKC responded in a big way, winning by 43 and 16, and they were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who netted exactly 34 points in each Game 2.

I think SGA bounces back in a big way tonight.

It won't be straightforward, of course. Not only do the Spurs have the game's best defensive player, they doubled Shai early and often in Game 1. I'm assuming they'll do that again in Game 2 given that they held OKC to 101 points in regulation.

But as the game wore on, SGA seemed to find more opportunities to get good looks, particularly in transition or early in the shot clock, but he just had an outlier shooting night -- going 7 for 23 from the field.

Coming off a bad game and with OKC desperate to avoid an 0-2 hole, SGA will likely be aggressive early and often, and I think he'll have a big scoring night.

Isaiah Hartenstein - Points Isaiah Hartenstein Under May 21 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This series doesn't set up well for Isaiah Hartenstein, and we saw that unfold in the opener.

Hartenstein gets the vast majority of his buckets around the rim -- exactly where Victor Wembanyama roams. That's problem No. 1 for Hartenstein, who figures to have a tough time scoring even if he plays big minutes.

Secondly, Hartenstein may not get many minutes this series. When Hartenstein is on the floor, Wemby spends a lot of time guarding him, which in turn allows Wemby to hang by the bucket and disrupt any drives. But when Hartenstein is off the floor, Wemby usually shifts to guarding Chet Holmgren, a capable shooter who can pull Wemby away from the basket and open up the floor for SGA and company to get to the bucket.

Because OKC's offense was in such a rut in Game 1, they benched Hartenstein in an effort to try to get Wemby away from the paint, which resulted in Hartenstein seeing just 12 minutes. I think that'll be a trend in this series, and while this points line is really low, the under is still the side I want to be on.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.