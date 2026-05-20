NHL Picks Today: Best Bets, Prediction and Props for Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game 1

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Avalanche Moneyline

Nathan MacKinnon Over 3.5 Shots

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Avs vs Golden Knights Game 1: NHL Betting Picks and Props

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Betting Preview

1. Colorado has the better playoff profile

The Colorado Avalanche enter Game 1 at 8-1 in the playoffs, while the Vegas Golden Knights are 8-4. The Avalanche also have the edge in scoring, averaging 4.11 goals per game compared to Vegas’ 3.67, while allowing nearly the same amount defensively.

2. Avalanche shot volume is a major edge

Colorado is averaging 32.6 shots on goal per game this postseason, compared to 27.5 for Vegas. That matters against Carter Hart because the Avs’ best players generate volume from multiple layers: Nathan MacKinnon off the rush, Cale Makar from the blue line and Martin Necas as a secondary creator.

3. Vegas has star power, but Colorado has more top-end control

Vegas has the NHL playoff leaders in goals from Pavel Dorofeyev, assists from Jack Eichel and points from Mitch Marner, while Carter Hart is 8-4 with a .917 save percentage and 2.37 GAA. But Colorado’s playoff attack has been deeper, with MacKinnon at 13 points, Necas at 11 points, and the Avalanche leading the NHL with 17 different goal scorers through two rounds.

4. Head-to-head history leans Colorado, but not by much

Colorado went 2-0-1 against Vegas in the regular season, while the Golden Knights went 1-1-1. All three games were competitive, including a Vegas 3-2 overtime win in Colorado on April 11.

5. Injury context

Vegas still has defensive depth concerns with Jeremy Lauzon out and Mark Stone day-to-day, while Colorado has Artturi Lehkonen and Sam Malinski day-to-day. That slightly favors Colorado because its primary stars — MacKinnon, Makar and Necas — remain central to the matchup.

NHL Best Bets

Colorado Avalanche Moneyline

Moneyline Colorado Avalanche May 21 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Colorado is the best straight-up side. The Avalanche are 8-1 this postseason, have home ice, more shot volume, and the stronger 5-on-5 profile. Vegas is dangerous, but Colorado’s top-end talent and depth scoring make the Avs the cleaner Game 1 pick.

Nathan MacKinnon Over 3.5 Shots

60 Min Nathan MacKinnon Shots on Goal Nathan MacKinnon - Over May 21 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

MacKinnon is the best player prop on the board. He averaged 5.66 shots on 11 shot attempts in 3 regular-season games against Vegas, and he has generated 5 shots per game on 10.4 attempts at home this postseason.

In a Game 1 where Colorado should dictate pace, MacKinnon’s shot volume is a reliable individual angle.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.