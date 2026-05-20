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NBA

Best FanDuel Same Game Parlay: Spurs vs. Thunder WCF Game 2 Picks (May 20, 2026)

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Best FanDuel Same Game Parlay: Spurs vs. Thunder WCF Game 2 Picks (May 20, 2026)
FanDuel NBA SGP Picks: Spurs vs. Thunder WCF Game 2 — May 20, 2026
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Victor Wembanyama
Western Conference Finals · Game 2 · May 20, 2026

FanDuel Same Game
Parlay Picks

Spurs vs. Thunder  ·  Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

8:30 PM ET Tip-off
ABC
Spread OKC -6.5
Total 216.5
ML OKC -250
Spread
OKC -6.5
Thunder ML
-250
Spurs ML
+205
Total
216.5

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals has a lot of storylines at play. A motivated defending champion facing its first home loss of the postseason, a back-to-back MVP who delivered the worst shooting performance of his 270-game career streak against these same Spurs, and a seven-foot defensive force who the Thunder still have no viable answer for, the narrative is crystal clear, and the player props that flow from it are equally well-defined. Here is the best three-leg SGP for Wednesday night.

Tonight's SGP Build
3-Leg Same Game Parlay FanDuel SGP
1
Moneyline
OKC Thunder to Win
ML
2
Player Points Prop
SGA Over 30+ Points
PTS
3
Player Points Prop
Wembanyama Over 25+ Points
PTS
SAS
San Antonio Spurs
Series Leads 1-0
VS
WCF Game 2
OKC
Oklahoma City Thunder
38-7 Home Record
1

Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline

Home Record
38-7
Playoff Home
17-2
Win Probability
71.4%
Series Record
0-1

Oklahoma City's motivation structure is as powerful as it gets in playoff basketball. The Thunder are 38-7 in home games this season, including 4-1 in the playoffs, and had not lost a single postseason game before Monday's Game 1 defeat. Desperate to avoid an 0-2 hole, OKC will surely be furious, focused, and playing with maximum urgency from the opening tip.

Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault knows his team has to be much better. Paycom Center has been a fortress for OKC, they are 17-2 across the last two postseasons, and the Thunder have the personnel, the depth, and the tactical intelligence to make the necessary adjustments. I think they bounce back, and this is the SGP anchor.

SGP Leg 1 — Anchor Pick
Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline (-250)
Defending champions at home after their first postseason loss. 38-7 at Paycom Center. The motivation for a statement game is at its peak. Thunder win Game 2.
2

SGA Over 30+ Points

Season PPG
29.1
Game 1 FG
7-of-23
After Loss PPG
32.4
Streak Broken
270 games

SGA had 24 points and 12 assists in Game 1 but made just 7-of-23 shots. He was just 1-of-5 from the field in the first half, the first time in 270 games that Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have at least two field goals in the first half of any game.

That 270-game streak is the analytical foundation of this entire leg. SGA averaged 32.4 points per game after losses last postseason. The combination of a historic career-worst shooting performance in the most important game of the year and the defending champion's home crowd demanding a statement response creates the ideal environment for an individual scoring explosion.

His season average is 29.1 points per game. Over 30 points requires just 1 point above that, essentially a normal night from the MVP. But this is not going to be a normal night. He picked it up in the second half of Game 1 after his historically cold first half, showing that his shot-creating capability was there. With a full night of preparation and the emotional fuel of a home loss, SGA can clear 30 points.

SGP Leg 2 — Points Prop
SGA Over 30+ Points
270-game streak broken. Career-worst first half. At home in a revenge game. His season average is 29.1, 30+ points is one possession above normal for the back-to-back MVP on his biggest motivational stage of the year.
3

Wembanyama Over 25+ Points

Playoff Avg PPG
20.3
Off. Rating (SAS)
119.6
OKC Counter
None
Holmgren G1
8 pts

Wembanyama was the centerpiece of San Antonio's Game 1 victory, performing on both ends and delivering the dominant physical presence that Oklahoma City had no answer for across 48-plus minutes. Over 25 points for Game 2 is set above his 2026 playoff average of 20.3 points, but the Game 2 context specifically supports the over.

Oklahoma City spent their entire preparation identifying where their defensive scheme failed against Wembanyama and designing counters. But the fundamental problem for OKC remains: there is no defender on their roster capable of contesting Wembanyama at the rim, matching his three-point range on the perimeter, and staying with his step-back pull-up in the mid-post simultaneously. Wembanyama brings an attitude that demonstrates his hunger to win at all costs.

In Game 1, he was dominant while Chet Holmgren finished with just eight points. If OKC shifts defensive attention toward Wembanyama and away from the supporting cast, it opens Harper and Castle. If they leave Wembanyama with Holmgren one-on-one, the strategy that produced eight Holmgren points, Wembanyama exploits that mismatch for 25-plus. With Fox potentially limited, Wembanyama's usage should be there asSan Antonio's offensive options narrow.

SGP Leg 3 — Points Prop
Victor Wembanyama Over 25+ Points
OKC has no defensive answer for his combination of rim presence, perimeter range, and post creation -- especially when Wemby is aggressive like he was in the opener.

Why This SGP Works: The Correlation Story

These three legs tell one coherent narrative about how Wednesday night at Paycom Center unfolds. Oklahoma City wins because their best player, SGA, delivers a revenge performance after his historic career-worst shooting game. SGA scoring 30-plus is the direct consequence of his motivation, his shot-making regression, and the defensive freedom that comes when OKC builds an early lead.

Wembanyama scoring 25-plus is what forces that game to remain competitive throughout, San Antonio's offense flows through him, and his individual dominance keeps the Spurs within striking distance through three quarters before OKC's home crowd and roster depth takes over in the fourth.

SGA Scores 30+
OKC Builds Lead
Thunder Win
Wemby Scores 25+

When SGA scores, the Thunder win. When the Thunder win and Wembanyama is producing, the game is competitive enough to require all of SGA's best scoring. All three legs feed the others.

How to Build This SGP on FanDuel

  1. 1 Navigate to sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/nba and select the Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2 matchup.
  2. 2 Tap Same Game Parlay at the top of the game page to enter SGP mode.
  3. 3 Select Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline from the Game Lines section.
  4. 4 Add Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 30+ Points from Player Props.
  5. 5 Add Victor Wembanyama Over 25+ Points from Player Props.
  6. 6 Review your three-leg SGP in the bet slip and check for any available profit boost tokens before confirming.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. OKC -6.5 spread, 216.5 total, OKC -250 ML, SAS +205 ML.

This article is for entertainment and informational purposes only. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21+ and present in an eligible state. Please bet responsibly. Visit FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best Same Game Parlay for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2 tonight?

The best FanDuel Same Game Parlay for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2026 is a three-leg SGP combining the Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 30 Points, and Victor Wembanyama Over 25 Points. All three legs are available to build as a SGP on FanDuel Sportsbook at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/nba.

Why is Oklahoma City Thunder the Moneyline pick in this SGP?

The Thunder are the defending NBA champions playing at home after losing their first postseason game of the entire season in Game 1. They are 38-7 at home this season and 17-2 at Paycom Center across the last two postseasons. A defending champion losing their first home game in a Conference Finals is one of the most reliable motivational triggers in playoff basketball, and the Thunder's win probability for Game 2 is 71.4% according to the moneyline.

What makes Victor Wembanyama a good Same Game Parlay prop bet tonight?

Wembanyama was the dominant force in San Antonio's Game 1 double overtime victory, and Oklahoma City has no viable defensive answer for his combination of rim presence, perimeter shooting range, and post creation. When OKC collapses their defense toward him, it opens Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. When they guard him one-on-one with Chet Holmgren, as they did in Game 1, Holmgren produced just eight points while Wembanyama exploited the mismatch throughout. With De'Aaron Fox questionable due to an ankle injury, Wembanyama's usage increases further as San Antonio's primary offensive option.

What is a Same Game Parlay on FanDuel?

A Same Game Parlay, or SGP, is a FanDuel Sportsbook product that allows you to combine multiple bets from the same game into a single wager. Unlike traditional parlays where each leg must come from a different game, the SGP lets you build correlated outcomes — such as the winning team's moneyline combined with individual player scoring props — into one bet for a boosted payout. To build an SGP, navigate to any game on FanDuel, activate Same Game Parlay mode at the top of the game page, and select your legs from the available markets.

Get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay Wager on the NBA Playoff Game taking place on May 20th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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