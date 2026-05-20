Best FanDuel Same Game Parlay: Spurs vs. Thunder WCF Game 2 Picks (May 20, 2026)

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals has a lot of storylines at play. A motivated defending champion facing its first home loss of the postseason, a back-to-back MVP who delivered the worst shooting performance of his 270-game career streak against these same Spurs, and a seven-foot defensive force who the Thunder still have no viable answer for, the narrative is crystal clear, and the player props that flow from it are equally well-defined. Here is the best three-leg SGP for Wednesday night.

Tonight's SGP Build 3-Leg Same Game Parlay FanDuel SGP 1 Moneyline OKC Thunder to Win ML 2 Player Points Prop SGA Over 30+ Points PTS 3 Player Points Prop Wembanyama Over 25+ Points PTS

SAS San Antonio Spurs Series Leads 1-0 VS WCF Game 2 OKC Oklahoma City Thunder 38-7 Home Record

1 Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline

Home Record 38-7 Playoff Home 17-2 Win Probability 71.4% Series Record 0-1

Oklahoma City's motivation structure is as powerful as it gets in playoff basketball. The Thunder are 38-7 in home games this season, including 4-1 in the playoffs, and had not lost a single postseason game before Monday's Game 1 defeat. Desperate to avoid an 0-2 hole, OKC will surely be furious, focused, and playing with maximum urgency from the opening tip.

Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault knows his team has to be much better. Paycom Center has been a fortress for OKC, they are 17-2 across the last two postseasons, and the Thunder have the personnel, the depth, and the tactical intelligence to make the necessary adjustments. I think they bounce back, and this is the SGP anchor.

SGP Leg 1 — Anchor Pick Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline (-250) Defending champions at home after their first postseason loss. 38-7 at Paycom Center. The motivation for a statement game is at its peak. Thunder win Game 2.

2 SGA Over 30+ Points

Season PPG 29.1 Game 1 FG 7-of-23 After Loss PPG 32.4 Streak Broken 270 games

SGA had 24 points and 12 assists in Game 1 but made just 7-of-23 shots. He was just 1-of-5 from the field in the first half, the first time in 270 games that Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have at least two field goals in the first half of any game.

That 270-game streak is the analytical foundation of this entire leg. SGA averaged 32.4 points per game after losses last postseason. The combination of a historic career-worst shooting performance in the most important game of the year and the defending champion's home crowd demanding a statement response creates the ideal environment for an individual scoring explosion.

His season average is 29.1 points per game. Over 30 points requires just 1 point above that, essentially a normal night from the MVP. But this is not going to be a normal night. He picked it up in the second half of Game 1 after his historically cold first half, showing that his shot-creating capability was there. With a full night of preparation and the emotional fuel of a home loss, SGA can clear 30 points.

SGP Leg 2 — Points Prop SGA Over 30+ Points 270-game streak broken. Career-worst first half. At home in a revenge game. His season average is 29.1, 30+ points is one possession above normal for the back-to-back MVP on his biggest motivational stage of the year.

3 Wembanyama Over 25+ Points

Playoff Avg PPG 20.3 Off. Rating (SAS) 119.6 OKC Counter None Holmgren G1 8 pts

Wembanyama was the centerpiece of San Antonio's Game 1 victory, performing on both ends and delivering the dominant physical presence that Oklahoma City had no answer for across 48-plus minutes. Over 25 points for Game 2 is set above his 2026 playoff average of 20.3 points, but the Game 2 context specifically supports the over.

Oklahoma City spent their entire preparation identifying where their defensive scheme failed against Wembanyama and designing counters. But the fundamental problem for OKC remains: there is no defender on their roster capable of contesting Wembanyama at the rim, matching his three-point range on the perimeter, and staying with his step-back pull-up in the mid-post simultaneously. Wembanyama brings an attitude that demonstrates his hunger to win at all costs.

In Game 1, he was dominant while Chet Holmgren finished with just eight points. If OKC shifts defensive attention toward Wembanyama and away from the supporting cast, it opens Harper and Castle. If they leave Wembanyama with Holmgren one-on-one, the strategy that produced eight Holmgren points, Wembanyama exploits that mismatch for 25-plus. With Fox potentially limited, Wembanyama's usage should be there asSan Antonio's offensive options narrow.

SGP Leg 3 — Points Prop Victor Wembanyama Over 25+ Points OKC has no defensive answer for his combination of rim presence, perimeter range, and post creation -- especially when Wemby is aggressive like he was in the opener.

Why This SGP Works: The Correlation Story These three legs tell one coherent narrative about how Wednesday night at Paycom Center unfolds. Oklahoma City wins because their best player, SGA, delivers a revenge performance after his historic career-worst shooting game. SGA scoring 30-plus is the direct consequence of his motivation, his shot-making regression, and the defensive freedom that comes when OKC builds an early lead. Wembanyama scoring 25-plus is what forces that game to remain competitive throughout, San Antonio's offense flows through him, and his individual dominance keeps the Spurs within striking distance through three quarters before OKC's home crowd and roster depth takes over in the fourth. SGA Scores 30+ → OKC Builds Lead → Thunder Win → Wemby Scores 25+ When SGA scores, the Thunder win. When the Thunder win and Wembanyama is producing, the game is competitive enough to require all of SGA's best scoring. All three legs feed the others.