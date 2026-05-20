Best FanDuel Same Game Parlay: Spurs vs. Thunder WCF Game 2 Picks (May 20, 2026)
NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best Same Game Parlay for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2 tonight?
The best FanDuel Same Game Parlay for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2026 is a three-leg SGP combining the Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 30 Points, and Victor Wembanyama Over 25 Points. All three legs are available to build as a SGP on FanDuel Sportsbook at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/nba.
Why is Oklahoma City Thunder the Moneyline pick in this SGP?
The Thunder are the defending NBA champions playing at home after losing their first postseason game of the entire season in Game 1. They are 38-7 at home this season and 17-2 at Paycom Center across the last two postseasons. A defending champion losing their first home game in a Conference Finals is one of the most reliable motivational triggers in playoff basketball, and the Thunder's win probability for Game 2 is 71.4% according to the moneyline.
What makes Victor Wembanyama a good Same Game Parlay prop bet tonight?
Wembanyama was the dominant force in San Antonio's Game 1 double overtime victory, and Oklahoma City has no viable defensive answer for his combination of rim presence, perimeter shooting range, and post creation. When OKC collapses their defense toward him, it opens Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. When they guard him one-on-one with Chet Holmgren, as they did in Game 1, Holmgren produced just eight points while Wembanyama exploited the mismatch throughout. With De'Aaron Fox questionable due to an ankle injury, Wembanyama's usage increases further as San Antonio's primary offensive option.
What is a Same Game Parlay on FanDuel?
A Same Game Parlay, or SGP, is a FanDuel Sportsbook product that allows you to combine multiple bets from the same game into a single wager. Unlike traditional parlays where each leg must come from a different game, the SGP lets you build correlated outcomes — such as the winning team's moneyline combined with individual player scoring props — into one bet for a boosted payout. To build an SGP, navigate to any game on FanDuel, activate Same Game Parlay mode at the top of the game page, and select your legs from the available markets.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.