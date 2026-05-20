Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Wednesday 5/20/26

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Braves vs. Marlins NRFI — Chris Sale dominant first-inning profile, soft Miami lineup

Blue Jays vs. Yankees NRFI — Schlittler 98 mph first-inning fastball, patient Toronto approach

Dodgers vs. Padres NRFI — Ohtani 0.82 ERA, Petco Park suppresses scoring, Randy Vasquez clean early

Wednesday's full MLB slate features three standout No Run First Inning prop bet opportunities anchored by three of the most dominant starting pitchers in the game.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Here's the analysis for today's picks.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

NRFI Pick 1: Braves vs. Marlins — No Run First Inning

Chris Sale vs. Janson Junk

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 20 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chris Sale's first-inning profile in 2026 is the most reliable NRFI anchor in the National League, and Wednesday's matchup against the Miami Marlins provides a soft opponent environment for an opening-frame shutout. Sale has allowed more than two runs in only one start all season, and his WHIP of 0.91 is the lowest he has posted since his 2018 peak with Boston.

His first inning specifically is where his arsenal operates at maximum effectiveness — his fastball is at its peak velocity, his slider generates the most deception before hitters calibrate to his southpaw release point, and his ability to throw strikes on the first pitch at an elite rate means he rarely generates traffic through free passes.

Miami's lineup is one of the weakest offensive groups in the National League. They rank near the bottom of the NL in first-inning OBP against left-handed starters and do not have the quick-strike power to consistently manufacture early scoring against quality pitching.

Junk against Atlanta is the scarier side, but the Braves' top of the order is weakened by Drake Baldwin's recent injury. Junk has also been pretty solid this year, pitching to a 3.80 expected ERA.

NRFI Pick 2: Blue Jays vs. Yankees — No Run First Inning

Trey Yesavage vs. Cam Schlittler

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 20 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cam Schlittler's first-inning profile is the most dominant in the American League, and Wednesday's matchup at Yankee Stadium against the Blue Jays provides an ideal opening-frame environment for the NRFI.

Schlittler is the first pitcher in baseball since Walter Johnson in 1913 to combine 50-plus strikeouts, fewer than 10 walks, no more than one home run allowed, and a sub-1.50 ERA through his first nine starts of a season. A pitcher of this profile rarely walks batters, and the absence of first-inning walks removes the primary pathway to first-inning runs. He should be able to toss up a zero against a Jays offense that is 27th in wOBA.

Trey Yesavage gets the ball for Toronto, and he's another exciting young pitcher, boasting a 3.93 SIERA and 25.9% K rate. Taking on the Yankees at a homer-happy stadium is a tough matchup, but Yesavage hasn't allowed a dinger yet this season.

NRFI Pick 3: Dodgers vs. Padres — No Run First Inning

Shohei Ohtani vs. Randy Vasquez

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 21 12:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shohei Ohtani's first-inning profile is historically elite. Through seven starts, Ohtani carries a 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 50:11 K:BB across 44 innings with four starts featuring eight-plus strikeouts. His triple-digit splitter is at peak velocity and maximum deception in the opening frame before San Diego's lineup has any game-day calibration. His fastball in the first inning generates the highest swing-and-miss rate of any point in the game because cold hitters have no timing reference for his 98-99 mph heater with premium spin and late riding action.

The San Diego lineup provides a favorable NRFI environment against Ohtani. The Padres are led offensively by Xander Bogaerts at .258 with 23 RBIs and Gavin Sheets with nine home runs. Their lineup features right-handed hitters who have historically struggled against Ohtani's splitter-fastball combination, and their first-inning scoring profile against right-handed elite starters ranks below average in the National League.

Randy Vasquez counters for San Diego and brings a clean 5-1 record with a 2.68 ERA. The Dodgers' lineup features disciplined hitters who are methodical and patient — they work counts and do not tend to ambush starting pitchers in the first frame. They are, however, expected to have Ohtani hitting today, which makes them a scary lineup in the first frame. But I still like this NRFI pick.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best NRFI picks for May 20, 2026? The three best NRFI bets on Wednesday are: Braves vs. Marlins (Chris Sale), Blue Jays vs. Yankees (Cam Schlittler), and Dodgers vs. Padres (Shohei Ohtani vs. Randy Vasquez). All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

Why is Shohei Ohtani a good NRFI bet today? Ohtani has a 0.82 ERA through eight 2026 starts with a 50:11 K:BB ratio. He takes the mound at Petco Park — the NL's most pitcher-friendly venue — against a Padres lineup that ranks below average in first-inning OBP against right-handed elite starters.

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.