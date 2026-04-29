3 Best NHL Bets Today 4/29/26: Top Playoff Picks, NHL Odds and Predictions for Every Game

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Flyers Moneyline

Canadiens-Lightning Under 5.5

Vegas Moneyline

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Penguins at Flyers Pick -- Flyers Moneyline

Moneyline Philadelphia Flyers Apr 29 11:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Philadelphia Flyers led this series 3-0 before the Pittsburgh Penguins mounted their comeback, winning Game 4 4-2 and Game 5 3-2 to make this a legitimate series. What seemed like a clean sweep has evolved into a compelling Battle of Pennsylvania. But the Flyers remain the structurally better team in this matchup, and Game 6 returns to Philadelphia where their defensive identity has been most dominant.

The central figure in this series has been goaltender Dan Vladar. Vladar has posted a .926 save percentage and the fourth-best marks in saves above expected among all playoff goalies. Philadelphia has been limiting shots to 24.0 per game throughout the series, and their penalty kill sits at 80.0% — a respectable number given the Penguins' power-play prowess. This is a Flyers team that wins through defensive structure, goaltending, and special teams execution, not overwhelming offensive talent. Those factors are park-agnostic — they perform at home and on the road equally well because they are driven by system and goaltending rather than crowd energy.

The Flyers have averaged 3.25 goals per game this series — fifth most in the postseason — while the Penguins have been shooting below their historical efficiency. Pittsburgh ranked fourth in finishing rate during the regular season at 12.38% but is shooting only 4.55% at five-on-five through five games. That regression toward the mean cuts both ways: the Penguins should eventually convert at closer to their historical rate, but the Flyers' defensive structure has consistently suppressed that conversion in a series-specific pattern.

The Flyers are -2100 favorites to advance, reflecting the overwhelming structural advantage of a team coming home with a 3-2 series lead. Philadelphia at home in front of their crowd in a potential series-clinching game is one of the more defensible positions in Wednesday's slate.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Pick — Under 5.5 Total Goals

Total Goals Under Apr 29 11:20pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the most dramatic and emotionally charged series in the entire first round. Three straight games went to overtime before Game 4 saw Tampa Bay even the series at 2-2. The Lightning opened as -275 series favorites at FanDuel, but the Canadiens' performance flipped the series odds entirely, with Montreal briefly standing as -150 favorites after their Game 3 victory. Now the series returns to Tampa Bay in a true 50-50 environment.

The series has been defined by elite goaltending on both sides. Montreal has been 4-0-1 in their last five regular-season meetings dating back to March, and they have thoroughly outplayed the Lightning at even strength through the first three games before Tampa Bay found their footing in Game 4.

The key player analysis centers on two names — Nikita Kucherov, who has scored three goals and leads Tampa's offense, and Brandon Hagel, who has netted four goals tied for the playoff lead while playing nearly 25 minutes of ice time per game. On Montreal's side, Juraj Slafkovsky recorded a Game 1 hat trick before going quiet with just three total shots and no points over his last two outings. His resurgence is an important catalyst for whether Montreal can win on the road in Tampa.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.31 GAA and .912 save percentage this season and has the most career playoff wins among active netminders at 67, with a .918 save percentage in the postseason. The moment the series returned to Tampa's building in Game 2, Vasilevskiy delivered. His home performance in the playoffs is historically elite. That factor is decisive at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.

The Under at 5.5 is the structural play in this game. Despite three straight overtime games, two of the first three contests went under the goal total, and defensive structure from both Jon Cooper and Martin St. Louis has kept high-danger scoring chances limited throughout the series. Two elite systems playing maximum intensity playoff hockey at home for the Lightning generates the defensive profile that consistently produces under outcomes.

Mammoth at Golden Knights Pick — Golden Knights Moneyline

Moneyline Vegas Golden Knights Apr 30 2:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Utah Mammoth are making their first postseason appearance since relocating from Arizona, and they have outperformed every projection to reach Game 5 of a tied series against a veteran Golden Knights team featuring Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, Tomas Hertl, and Mark Stone. But this game returns to T-Mobile Arena — and T-Mobile Arena has been the most dominant home venue in Western Conference playoffs hockey over the past three seasons.

Vegas coach John Tortorella has made lineup adjustments, shuffling the top three lines and two power-play units after his team scored only four goals and went 1-for-8 on the power play over Games 2 and 3. Tortorella says the power play has been too deliberate, allowing Utah's penalty killers to set up based on their scouting.

Jack Eichel has four assists in his last four games in Utah, and Tomas Hertl has generated 15 scoring chances and nine Grade A opportunities — the most of any player in the series — without converting, making him one of the most overdue scorers in the playoffs. The regression toward the mean for Hertl at T-Mobile Arena is one of the more compelling individual performance angles of the night.

Carter Hart's save percentage has been 1-2 with a 3.10 GAA and .892 save percentage after allowing four goals on 12 shots in Game 3, while Utah's Karel Vejmelka is 2-1 with a 2.36 GAA and .916 save percentage. The goaltending disparity has been Utah's primary competitive advantage throughout this series. In Vegas, with Hertl, Eichel, Marner, and Dorofeyev all due for better offensive output and the crowd fully behind them, that gap should narrow substantially.

Vegas has won the high-danger chance battle 27-16 at 5-on-5 throughout the series while shooting only 7% in that game state. That shooting efficiency gap is not sustainable. A team winning high-danger chances by 11 at 5-on-5 is due for a shooting correction at home in a must-win atmosphere.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.