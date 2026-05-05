NBA Best Bets Today: NBA Picks and Predictions for Tuesday 5/5/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Pistons -3.5

Thunder -15.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best NBA player props for today?

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

Cavaliers vs. Pistons -- Pistons -3.5

Step-by-step betting analysis

The Detroit Pistons enter this series with real momentum after completing a 3-1 comeback against Orlando. The Pistons closed the series with a 116-94 Game 7 win, powered by Cade Cunningham’s 32 points and 12 assists, Tobias Harris’ 30 points and Jalen Duren’s 15-point, 15-rebound double-double.

The head-to-head profile is tight. Detroit and the Cleveland Cavaliers split the regular-season series 2-2, with three of the four games decided by 5 points or fewer. Detroit averaged 110.0 points, 48.3 rebounds and 25.0 assists in those four meetings.

The key matchup is on the glass. Detroit has the more physical rebounding profile with Duren, while Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen has struggled to consistently control the defensive boards in this matchup. Covers noted that Detroit ranked No. 3 in offensive rebounding percentage after the All-Star break, while Cleveland ranked just No. 11 in defensive rebounding percentage over that same span.

Cleveland’s case is obvious: Donovan Mitchell gives the Cavs the best late-game shot creator, and they just beat Toronto 114-102 in Game 7 after outscoring the Raptors 38-19 in the third quarter. But Cleveland is also just 36-52-1 ATS on the season/postseason, while Detroit is 47-41-1 ATS.

Best spread bet: Pistons -3.5

Detroit has home court, rebounding leverage and the hotter closing form. In a matchup where the possession battle should matter, I’ll lay the short number with the team that has Cade creating offense and Duren generating second chances.

Lakers vs. Thunder -- Thunder -15.5

Spread Betting Oklahoma City Thunder May 6 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-step betting analysis

This is the mismatch game of the night. The Oklahoma City Thunder swept the Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 in the regular season, winning by an average of 29.3 points per game — the largest same-conference regular-season point differential in 2025-26.

The scores were ugly: 121-92, 119-110, 139-96 and 123-87.

The Thunder also covered the spread in all four meetings and beat market expectations by an average of 19 points.

The injury context matters. Luka Dončić remains out with a strained left hamstring, while Austin Reaves only recently returned from an oblique injury. Oklahoma City is dealing with Jalen Williams’ hamstring issue, but the Thunder have already shown they can win without him, and their depth allowed Mark Daigneault to play 10 players at least 12.8 minutes per game in the first round.

The Lakers’ offensive profile is the biggest concern. They scored fewer than 100 points in each of the final three games of the Rockets series, and LA now faces a Thunder defense that ranked first in the NBA by allowing 106.5 points per 100 possessions.

LeBron James was excellent against Houston, averaging 26.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists in the Lakers’ four wins, but this is a much tougher matchup. Oklahoma City can throw length, physicality and rim protection at him for 48 minutes.

Best spread bet: Thunder -15.5

It is a huge number, but it is supported by the matchup data. Oklahoma City has dominated this head-to-head, owns the deeper roster, has the rest advantage and faces a Lakers team missing Dončić. The Thunder are the side to be on.

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.