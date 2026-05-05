Cavaliers vs. Pistons: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 1

Top Bets at a Glance

Cade Cunningham 25+ Points

Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points

Over 215.5 Total Points



The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Pistons vs. Cavs Picks, Props and Best Bets for Game 1

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Cade Cunningham -210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cunningham is the offensive engine for the Detroit Pistons, and his role only expands in playoff settings.

Key data:

Coming off a 32-point, 12-assist Game 7 performance

Top-10 usage rate among playoff players

Dominates pick-and-roll possessions

Detroit’s offense is heavily dependent on Cunningham creating advantages. The Cleveland Cavaliers defense tends to collapse into the paint, which may force the ball into his hands even more.

Matchup edge:

Cleveland’s perimeter defense has been inconsistent, especially against big guards who can score and pass. Cunningham fits that profile perfectly.

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Donovan Mitchell -128 View more odds in Sportsbook

Mitchell is Cleveland’s primary shot creator and late-game closer.

Key data:

Led Cleveland in scoring throughout the first round

Exploded in Game 7 vs. Toronto, helping fuel a dominant second half

Elite isolation scorer in playoff environments

Matchup angle:

Detroit’s defense is physical but can struggle against elite pull-up shooters, especially in half-court sets. Mitchell’s ability to generate offense late in the shot clock is critical for Cleveland and will likely be relied upon a lot in this series.

Total Points Under May 5 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This total is slightly suppressed due to playoff expectations, but the matchup leans over.

Key factors:

Both teams rely heavily on elite primary ball-handlers and creators (Cunningham/Mitchell/Harden)

Detroit’s rebounding edge creates second-chance points

Cleveland’s offense can heat up quickly in transition

Historical note:

The regular-season series was tight and competitive, with multiple games decided late — ideal for overs due to fouling and late-game scoring.

If both Cade and Mitchell hit for 25+ points, the over becomes highly correlated.

SGP Odds at Publication: +275

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

