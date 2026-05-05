3 Best MLB NRFI Picks May 5, 2026: Best No Run First Inning Prop Bets, Odds and Analysis

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Astros at Dodgers -- NRFI

Yankees at Rangers -- NRFI

Rays at Blue Jays -- NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Peter Lambert vs. Shohei Ohtani (8:10 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 6 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Ohtani is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA across five pitching starts in 2026 and will pitch without DH duties Tuesday, focusing entirely on his performance on the mound. His first-inning profile is the cleanest in baseball. His splitter and seven-pitch arsenal are at maximum deception in the opening frame against cold Houston Astros hitters seeing him for the first time in the current game.

Ohtani's 0.60 ERA through 30 innings reflects almost complete run suppression, and his first-inning work has been the most dominant portion of each start — his velocity is highest, his pitch mix is freshest, and opposing hitters have zero game-day calibration against his release point.

Peter Lambert opposes Ohtani with a 3.52 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per game in three starts, making his first-inning ERA considerably better than his full-game performance. Lambert is a swing-inducing right-hander whose sinker-slider combination plays at its most effective against cold Los Angeles Dodgers hitters who haven't yet timed his arm. It certainly helps Lambert's NRFI chances that Ohtani isn't swinging the bat today.

The combination of Ohtani's historically dominant ERA and Lambert's efficient first-inning profile creates a solid NRFI.

Elmer Rodriguez vs. Jacob deGrom (7:05 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 5 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

deGrom carries a 2.01 ERA and 11.4 K/9 through six 2026 starts, and his first-inning work is consistently his most dominant frame. His 94-96 MPH four-seam fastball is at peak velocity in the opening frame, and his slider generates elite chase and swing-and-miss rates against hitters seeing him the first time.

The Texas Rangers have historically played small ball and built offense through patience — a plate approach that paradoxically reduces first-inning scoring probability against power arms like deGrom. Texas's lineup works deep counts and takes pitches rather than attacking first offerings from fresh starters, meaning deGrom can work efficiently through three quick outs with minimal baserunner danger.

Elmer Rodriguez is making his second major league start for the New York Yankees, having tossed four innings and allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts in his MLB debut.

Rodriguez had a 29.0% K rate across 150 minor league innings last season, so he's got a good track record.

Drew Rasmussen vs. Kevin Gausman (6:40 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 5 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Rasmussen enters Tuesday with a 5.3 strikeout-per-game average in six appearances and has not allowed more than two earned runs in five of his six 2026 starts. His sinker-heavy, ground-ball-first approach generates weak contact immediately from the first pitch — exactly the profile that keeps first-inning run scoring suppressed. Toronto Blue Jays hitters in the opening frame cannot anticipate the late sinking movement on his primary pitch without prior at-bat calibration.

Kevin Gausman, who turned in his "worst start of the season" in his last outing against the Twins, allows four runs on four hits through 5.2 innings, carries a motivation to reassert his first-inning dominance after that performance. His forkball generates its highest vertical break in first-inning at-bats, and the Tampa Bay Rays' lineup — which has not been a quick-strike first-inning offense throughout the 2026 season — faces Gausman's full arsenal.

Gausman's motivation after his worst start of the season to reassert command early, combined with Rasmussen's consistent weak-contact approach against cold lineups, creates quality NRFI chances.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.