NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Tuesday 5/5/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Jarrett Allen Under 7.5 Rebounds

Luguentz Dort 2+ Made Threes

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Tuesday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

Cavaliers at Pistons, 7:10 p.m. ET

Jarrett Allen - Rebounds Jarrett Allen Under May 5 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jarrett Allen is coming off a 19-board effort in a huge showing in Game 7 as the Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Toronto Raptors. Rebounds should be a little tougher to come by tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit permitted the fourth-fewest rebounds per night to centers in the regular season.

That played out in Allen's matchups with the Pistons as Allen averaged 6.3 rebounds per game against Detroit over three regular-season contests.

Allen went under 7.5 rebounds in five of seven games in the first round despite having outings of 19 and 15 boards.

All in all, the under is the side I want to be on.

Lakers at Thunder, 8:40 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Lakers struggled with small forwards this year, giving up the second-most points per game to the position (25.1), and Luguentz Dort to hit multiple threes is my favorite player prop for Tuesday.

After shooting 39.4% and 41.2% from three the last two years, Dort had a down shooting year in 2025-26, making just 34.4% from three. But he was good from three in the opening round, hitting at least two triples in three of the four games against the Phoenix Suns, and the volume was there, with Dort taking at least six three-point attempts in three of the four games.

Dort cooked from beyond the arc against the Lakers this year, going 8 for 16 from deep across three matchups.

With Dort in a good matchup and shooting it well of late, I like him to nail at least two treys in today's series opener.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.