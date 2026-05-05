Champions League Picks and Best Bets for This Week's Semifinal Second Legs

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

Sporting Life’s soccer expert Jake Osgathorpe takes you through the first leg semifinal clashes for this week's Champions League matchups.

Soccer odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Champions League Betting Picks: UCL Semifinal Best Bets

Arsenal vs Atletico -- Gyokeres Anytime Goalscorer (+145)

This tie is level at 1-1, but Arsenal will fancy their chances after a 4-0 win in this matchup earlier in the season.

Viktor Gyokeres looks the standout scoring angle. He’s netted in four of his last seven starts and averages 0.67 xG per 90 in the Champions League.

With Bukayo Saka back fit again and supplying chances, Gyokeres should get opportunities against an Atletico Madrid side who are extremely poor travellers.

Bayern Munich vs PSG -- Dembélé Anytime Goalscorer (+125)

After a nine-goal first leg, another open game looks likely.

The markets expect goals, with over 2.5 goals at -590, over 3.5 goals at -210, both teams to score -450 and the 0-0 a whopping +6000 -- which is less likely than another nine-goal thriller according to the odds (+1600)!

Ousmane Dembélé looks a standout bet to score in Munich.

He scored twice in the first leg, has averaged 0.87 goals per 90 this season, and posts 0.75 xG per 90 in the Champions League while also handling penalties.

Bayern’s aggressive style should again leave space in behind, and Dembele is the prime candidate to take advantage.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.