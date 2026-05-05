Lakers vs. Thunder: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 1

Top Bets at a Glance

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points

LeBron James 25+ Points

Thunder -12.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Thunder vs. Lakers Picks, Props and Best Bets for Game 1

SGA is the most dominant offensive player in this series.

Key data:

MVP frontrunner and consistent scorer who the Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to be able to slow

Faces a Lakers defense that struggled vs. elite guards

Oklahoma City Thunder swept Lakers in regular season

Oklahoma City has built its offense entirely around SGA’s ability to:

Get downhill

Draw fouls

Control tempo

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points LeBron James +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

Even in Year 21, LeBron remains the Lakers’ offensive backbone sans Luka Doncic.

Key data:

Averaged 26.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists in wins vs. Houston

Massive usage with Luka sidelined

Plays extended minutes in playoff games

Should be rested after wrapping up Houston series last Friday

Matchup angle:

OKC’s defense is elite, but LeBron’s versatility allows him to:

Score in the post

Attack mismatches

Generate offense late

Alternate Spread Alternate Spread Oklahoma City Thunder -12.5 -170 View more odds in Sportsbook

Key data:

Thunder swept Lakers 4-0 in regular season

Lakers missing key contributors, including Doncic

Standard spread is 15.5

Matchup edge:

OKC has elite depth and defensive efficiency

Lakers struggled to score consistently in their previous series and now face the NBA's best D

Thunder are well-rested -- eight days since last game

If SGA hits for 30+, it correlates with OKC covering a large spread.

SGP Odds at Publication: +975

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

