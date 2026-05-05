Lakers vs. Thunder: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 1
Top Bets at a Glance
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points
- LeBron James 25+ Points
- Thunder -12.5
The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.
However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.
While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?
Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
What are the top NBA prop bets for today?
Thunder vs. Lakers Picks, Props and Best Bets for Game 1
Leg 1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points
SGA is the most dominant offensive player in this series.
Key data:
- MVP frontrunner and consistent scorer who the Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to be able to slow
- Faces a Lakers defense that struggled vs. elite guards
- Oklahoma City Thunder swept Lakers in regular season
Oklahoma City has built its offense entirely around SGA’s ability to:
- Get downhill
- Draw fouls
- Control tempo
Leg 2: LeBron James 25+ Points
Even in Year 21, LeBron remains the Lakers’ offensive backbone sans Luka Doncic.
Key data:
- Averaged 26.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists in wins vs. Houston
- Massive usage with Luka sidelined
- Plays extended minutes in playoff games
- Should be rested after wrapping up Houston series last Friday
Matchup angle:
OKC’s defense is elite, but LeBron’s versatility allows him to:
- Score in the post
- Attack mismatches
- Generate offense late
Leg 3: Thunder -12.5 (Alt Spread)
Key data:
- Thunder swept Lakers 4-0 in regular season
- Lakers missing key contributors, including Doncic
- Standard spread is 15.5
Matchup edge:
- OKC has elite depth and defensive efficiency
- Lakers struggled to score consistently in their previous series and now face the NBA's best D
- Thunder are well-rested -- eight days since last game
If SGA hits for 30+, it correlates with OKC covering a large spread.
SGP Odds at Publication: +975
NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions
What is the point spread in NBA betting?
The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.
What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?
A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.
What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?
FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.
What are NBA player props?
Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.