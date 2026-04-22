NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Wednesday 4/22/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Detroit Pistons -8.5

Phoenix Suns +17.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best NBA player props for today?

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

Magic at Pistons Best Bet -- Pistons -8.5

7 PM ET | ORL leads series 1-0

Spread Betting Detroit Pistons Apr 22 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the most fascinating betting puzzle on Wednesday's board. The top-seeded Detroit Pistons have now lost 11 consecutive home playoff games — the longest streak in NBA history — after the Orlando Magic's wire-to-wire 112-101 upset in Game 1. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, all five Orlando starters scored at least 16 points, and Detroit managed only two players in double figures despite Cade Cunningham going for a playoff career-high 39.

Now, the Pistons are 8.5-point favorites at home in Game 2, and the betting market has essentially reset this series as if Sunday never happened. The question is whether Detroit's adjustments are enough to cover a number that puts nearly nine points on the board.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Detroit's Game 1 problem was not talent — it was timing. Cunningham himself called his team "too tight" after a week of layoff following the regular season. They spotted Orlando 35 points in the first quarter, never recovered, and spent the rest of the game chasing a team that was physically locked in from tip-off

The Pistons went 60-22 this regular season and were 31-9 at home — one of the most dominant home records in the NBA. They were 17-5 SU and 13-9 ATS when coming off a loss this season, a cover rate of nearly 60%

Cunningham had 17 potential assists in Game 1 but converted only four because his teammates were shooting poorly. The expectation for Game 2 is a significant shooting regression toward normalcy for Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, and the supporting cast — and when those players find the bucket, Cunningham's passing numbers explode

Duren was limited to eight points and seven rebounds in Game 1 — far below his season averages of 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. He was neutralized by Orlando's length and activity, but Detroit's coaching staff has had three days to design better post-entry and rolling actions to free him up

Orlando shot just 10-of-34 from three in Game 1 (29%). The Magic got away with that shooting variance because their interior dominance was overwhelming — 54-34 advantage in paint points and 45-39 in total rebounds. Those margins are extremely difficult to replicate on the road in Game 2 against a motivated team

Suns at Thunder Best Bet -- Suns +17.5

9:30 PM ET | OKC leads series 1-0

Spread Betting Phoenix Suns Apr 23 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Wednesday night features the most one-sided spread of the entire 2026 NBA Playoffs. The Oklahoma City Thunder dismantled the Phoenix Suns by 35 in Game 1 despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shooting just 5-of-18 from the field. The reigning MVP went 15-of-17 at the free-throw line and still finished with 25 points, seven assists, and three blocks before the Thunder rested their starters in the fourth quarter. When a player puts up 25 in the playoffs shooting 28% from the field, you should be terrified.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Phoenix had 19 turnovers and only 16 assists in Game 1 — a turnover problem that directly stems from the Thunder's suffocating defensive pressure. OKC scored 34 points off those turnovers, 18 fast-break points, and held a dominant 52-24 paint scoring advantage. These are not random fluctuations. They are the predictable consequences of Phoenix trying to create offense against the league's best defensive unit

Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Chet Holmgren added 16 in Game 1. SGA was off. Isaiah Joe and Ajay Mitchell both contributed without significant usage. OKC's depth advantage means even their worst shooting nights can still produce dominant performances

Jalen Green scored 35 and 36 points in Phoenix's two play-in victories and was supposed to be the offensive spark that kept the Suns competitive. He went 6-of-16 for 17 points in Game 1. Dillon Brooks took 22 shots and made six. Devin Booker was respectable at 23 points but was isolated on an island without a true playmaking point guard to create for him

OKC finished 64-18 this regular season — the best record in the Western Conference by a significant margin. Their defensive rating was the best in the NBA. They won 35+ point blowouts routinely during the regular season and know exactly how to execute the complete defensive game plan that suffocates teams like Phoenix

Phoenix's entire playoff hope rests on their backcourt playing better. If at least two of Booker, Green, and Brooks shoot well from three, the Suns can make this interesting. Their regular-season record of 45-37 and history of playing competitive basketball in hostile environments is worth noting. Plus, the Suns will be desperate to avoid another blowout

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.