NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Thursday 4/23/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Atlanta Hawks Moneyline

Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5

Denver Nuggets -2.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

Knicks vs Hawks Best Bet: Hawks Moneyline +105

7 PM ET | Series Tied 1-1

Moneyline Atlanta Hawks Apr 23 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the most wide-open betting matchup on Thursday's board. The Atlanta Hawks stole Game 2 at Madison Square Garden in stunning fashion, rallying from 12 down in the fourth quarter behind CJ McCollum's 32-point masterpiece to earn a 107-106 victory. Mikal Bridges had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but his shot came up short. Now both teams arrive in Atlanta with the series even and everything to play for.

The line is essentially a coin flip. That tells you everything about the competitive reality of this matchup.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

CJ McCollum has been the best player of this series through two games, posting 26 points in Game 1 and 32 in Game 2. He is averaging 29 points through two games while shooting 52.8% from the field and 7-of-19 from three. His usage rate sits at 33.1% — the highest on the Hawks — and he has been specifically targeting Jalen Brunson on defensive switches with devastating efficiency

The New York Knicks have a glaring structural problem that coach Mike Brown must fix before tip-off: when Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns rest simultaneously, Atlanta has outscored New York by 13.5 points per 100 possessions across 20 shared minutes through two games. That gap has been the margin in the series

State Farm Arena is a legitimate home-court advantage. Atlanta posted a 14-2 record at home after the All-Star break, with the NBA's best home net rating during that stretch. The crowd will be electric for the Hawks' first home playoff game of the series

Brunson has been excellent — 28 points in Game 1 and 29 in Game 2 — but he has been picked on defensively by McCollum's off-ball movement and the Hawks' scheme of switching him onto the ball. Atlanta ran four consecutive late-game buckets directly against Brunson in the fourth quarter of Game 2

The Knicks went 6-3 on the road in last season's playoffs and won their first five away games. New York's road playoff pedigree is real. This is not a team that collapses when it leaves MSG

Atlanta's Jonathan Kuminga came off the bench for 19 points in Game 2 and Jalen Johnson posted 17. The Hawks have multiple scoring threats who performed well in New York — at home, with a supportive crowd, those performances have a natural ceiling to improve further

Onyeka Okongwu is managing knee inflammation but is expected to play. Jock Landale remains out

Cavaliers vs Raptors Best Bet: Cavaliers -2.5

8 PM ET | CLE leads series 2-0

Spread Betting Cleveland Cavaliers Apr 24 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the only team in the Eastern Conference to go undefeated in the playoffs so far. The Cavaliers dismantled the Toronto Raptors 126-113 in Game 1 and followed up with a 115-105 victory in Game 2. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 31 points per game in the series, James Harden added 28 in Game 2, and Evan Mobley contributed 25 in the second meeting. The three-headed offensive attack has been methodical and relentless.

Now the series shifts to Scotiabank Arena, where Toronto is desperate to avoid the cliff edge of an 0-3 series hole.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Toronto's Scottie Barnes showed out with 26 points in Game 2 and Brandon Ingram added 22, but the supporting cast delivered only 12 combined points from the three other starters. Immanuel Quickley (questionable), RJ Barrett, and Collin Murray-Boyles need a collective breakout for Toronto to compete over a full game in front of their home crowd

Cleveland's postseason winning streak over Toronto now stands at 12 games, with nine of those victories coming by double digits. The Cavaliers have owned this matchup at every level

Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Evan Mobley have combined for 46+ points per game in the series. That trio has the ceiling to score even more in Toronto, where the pace of the game may increase with the Raps at home

Brandon Ingram has been a major disappointment — 12 points per game on limited volume — largely because Cleveland's length from Mobley and Dean Wade denies him clean mid-range windows and forces him into more difficult attempts

Toronto won 3-1 against Cleveland in the regular season, but those results came without James Harden.

Immanuel Quickley injury watch: his availability could impact Toronto's ability to pressure Harden and Mitchell on the perimeter

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Best Bet: Nuggets -2.5

9:30 PM ET | Series Tied 1-1

Spread Betting Denver Nuggets Apr 24 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The best series of the first round just got dramatically better. The Minnesota Timberwolves came back from 19 points down in Game 2 in Denver to steal a 119-114 victory and even the series at 1-1. Anthony Edwards gutted out 30 points and 10 rebounds on his achy right knee, and Rudy Gobert provided the defining defensive plays of the series so far — locking up Nikola Jokic on multiple consecutive late-game possessions when the outcome was in doubt.

This is the most analytically complex betting decision on Thursday's board. Through two games, both teams have made cases that they are the better squad, and the evidence supports different conclusions depending on which 12-minute window you examine.

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Nikola Jokic has been Nikola Jokic: 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in Game 1 and 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists in Game 2. He is averaging a near-triple-double through two games and yet the Denver Nuggets are 1-1. When Jokic performs at that level and his team still can't win a home game, it tells you something meaningful about the Nuggets' supporting depth

Anthony Edwards is playing through a right knee injury that kept him out of 11 of Minnesota's last 14 regular-season games. He has been a game-day decision for both playoffs games. His efficiency has suffered — 5-of-20 from three through two games — but his physical presence and rebounding have been elite

Minnesota won Game 2 not through individual brilliance but through a defensive scheme change. When Gobert got into foul trouble and Finch went small, the Wolves hit six threes in a single quarter and exploded the scoring. That small-ball run won them the game. Denver's adjustment to that lineup will determine whether it works again in Game 3

Target Center is one of the better home-court advantages in the Western Conference. Minnesota posted a 26-15 home record this season and the playoff atmosphere will add significantly to that edge, particularly after an emotional comeback road win

The Nuggets went 54-28 in the regular season — the third-best record in the NBA — and dominated Minnesota in the regular-season series 3-1. Denver has the deeper roster and the better health profile

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

What are the best NBA player props for today?

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.