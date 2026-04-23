NBA Player Props Today: 3 Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday 4/23/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Jalen Johnson Over 37.5 PRA

Scottie Barnes Under 0.5 Made Threes

Nikola Jokic 10+ Assists

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

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NBA Props for Thursday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Jalen Johnson Over 37.5 PRA (-125)

Knicks at Hawks, 7:10 p.m. ET

Jalen Johnson - Pts + Reb + Ast Jalen Johnson Over Apr 23 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It hasn't quite come together yet for Jalen Johnson in this series versus the New York Knicks. But he was more productive as Game 2 wore on, and I think the market may have overreacted a bit to his first two games.

In the regular season, Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 boards and 7.9 assists -- good for 40.7 combined PRA.

He was really good versus the Knicks over three regular-season meetings this year, nearly averaging a triple-double with averages of 19.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists (39 PRA).

It's been his assist totals -- three in both Game 1 and Game 2 -- that have really lagged through two games. But those were his first postseason games as a true number-one option, and they were at MSG no less.

I think we see closer to the regular-season version of Johnson today.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Scottie Barnes Under 0.5 Made Threes (+178)

Cavaliers at Raptors, 8 p.m. ET

Scottie Barnes - Made Threes Scottie Barnes Under Apr 24 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This one is me going out on a limb a bit.

Barnes has shot it super well from three through two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. I don't think it'll last.

Barnes is 4 for 8 from deep in the series, including a 3-for-4 showing in Game 1. That's out of character for him as Barnes shot 30.4% from three this campaign and is a career 30.1% three-point shooter.

He also doesn't shoot many three-balls, taking only 2.8 per game -- leading to Barnes making just 0.9 threes per night. He took more than four threes in only 14 of 80 games.

We can feel pretty good about Barnes' volume staying low tonight, so we just need to dodge a couple bullets from a career 30.1% three-point shooter. I think that's intriguing at these odds.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Nikola Jokic to Record 10+ Assists (-132)

Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET

To Record 10+ Assists To Record 10+ Assists Nikola Jokic -132 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite player prop for Thursday.

Nikola Jokic has notched eight and 11 assists through two games of this series. He's been unlucky not to have several more assists. He's averaged a whopping 20.5 potential assists so far against the Minnesota Timberwolves -- his teammates just haven't converted as many of them into buckets as they usually do.

In the regular season, Jokic averaged 17.6 potential assists and 10.7 actual assists. I'm expecting the assist conversion rate to normalize tonight after a wonky first two games.

Plus, he's a near certainty for huge minutes as he's played exactly 40 minutes in each of the first two games. In a pivotal Game 3, Jokic might even push past the 40-minute mark.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.