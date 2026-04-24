NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Friday 4/24/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Boston Celtics -7.5

Los Angeles Lakers +9.5

Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best NBA player props for today?

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

Celtics at 76ers Pick -- Celtics -7.5

7 p.m. ET | Series tied 1-1

Spread Betting Boston Celtics Apr 24 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

The Boston Celtics walked into Boston Garden for Game 1 and left looking like the superior team by 32 points. Their defense was a masterpiece, Jayson Tatum posted 25 points and 11 rebounds in his 17th game back from a ruptured Achilles, and Jaylen Brown scored 26 on efficient shooting. It was the kind of series opener that makes you wonder why this series is scheduled for seven games.

Then Game 2 happened. The Philadelphia 76ers shot 49 percent from three on 39 attempts, rookie VJ Edgecombe exploded for 30 points and 10 rebounds in just his second career playoff game, Tyrese Maxey poured in 29 points and 9 assists, and the Celtics — who shot only 26 percent from deep on 50 attempts — went home stunned by a 14-point road loss. The 76ers shifted the momentum of the series in a single performance, and now they have home-court advantage heading into Games 3 and 4.

Sans Joel Embiid, Philadelphia has manufactured two playoff games with Maxey, Edgecombe, Paul George, and a cast of role players carrying the full load. George is averaging 18 points on 52 percent shooting through two games. Edgecombe looks like a star on the biggest stage possible. Quentin Grimes is contributing off the bench. The Sixers are leaning on an isolation-heavy offensive system — the third-lowest assisted points percentage in the league at 58.8 percent — which means individual performances carry enormous variance night to night.

Now for the Boston side of the ledger. The Celtics finished the regular season 56-26, ranked as the second seed in the East, and went 26-15 on the road. Their five-year postseason road record stands at 23-11, which is exactly the kind of historical data that matters when you are being asked to lay 7.5 points away from home in a playoff game. Tatum returned from one of the most serious injuries a player can suffer and has been, by most accounts, fully healthy and uninhibited. Brown averaged 28.7 points and 6.9 rebounds during the regular season. The supporting cast — Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Al Horford — brings playoff experience that Philadelphia simply cannot match outside of George.

The central question for this game is whether the shooting variance from Game 2 regresses toward the mean. Philadelphia shooting 49 percent from three on 39 attempts is not sustainable over the long run. That is an elite performance by a team whose perimeter shooting was not a dominant strength during the regular season. The Celtics shooting 26 percent from three on 50 attempts is equally unsustainable in the other direction.

When you layer in the roster depth discrepancy, Embiid's ongoing absence, and Boston's established road identity in the postseason, Boston is the side I want to be on.

Lakers at Rockets Pick -- Lakers +9.5

8 p.m. ET | Lakers lead series 2-0

Spread Betting Los Angeles Lakers Apr 25 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

The Houston Rockets entered this series as -650 favorites to advance. They were 30-11 at home during the regular season. They had a top-two ranked offense in the league and a top-five defense. Kevin Durant was averaging 26 points per game on 52 percent shooting. Alperen Sengun was one of the most productive centers in basketball at 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, were without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves going into Game 1.

Two games later, the Lakers lead 2-0 and have held Houston under 100 points in back-to-back playoff games.

The reasons are specific and worth understanding. First, Durant's Game 2 debut was a disaster after a good first half. He scored just three of his 23 points in the second half after the Lakers made the tactical adjustment to double him from the moment he touched the ball.

Second, the Rockets are shooting 29 percent from three across the series, compared to 48.9 percent for Los Angeles — a gap that is statistically stunning given Houston's perimeter talent. Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard have gone cold, and Amen Thompson has not found a way to consistently attack a scrappy Lakers defense.

On the Los Angeles side, LeBron James at 41 years old is averaging 23.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists for the series. Luke Kennard has been one of the biggest surprises in these playoffs, scoring 27 and 23 points, respectively, in Games 1 and 2. Marcus Smart added 25 in Game 2. The Lakers are winning with collective spirit, strategy and guys embracing new roles.

Here is the catch, and it is an important one -- Houston was 17-24 against the spread at home during the regular season when favored — an NBA-worst home ATS record as the favored team. The Rockets have not been a reliable cover, even in their building. That is the kind of number that matters in a spot where they are laying 9.5 points against a team that has outplayed them for eight straight quarters.

But the counter-argument is real: Houston's offense, which ranked eighth in the NBA in offensive rating, has simply not shown up. Sengun and Durant will not be this passive forever. A desperate home crowd, an adjustment from head coach Ime Udoka, and regression in shooting percentages for both teams are all things working in Houston's favor.

Still, I think this spread is just a little too large given what we've seen through two games, and I'm willing to back the short-handed Lakers.

Spurs at Trail Blazers Pick -- Blazers Moneyline

10:30 p.m. ET | Series tied 1-1

Moneyline Portland Trail Blazers Apr 25 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

This series took a dramatic turn in Game 2, and it starts and ends with the name Victor Wembanyama.

The 22-year-old San Antonio Spurs franchise cornerstone — the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and an MVP finalist — suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Game 2 after losing his footing on a drive and landing chin-first on the floor. The Portland Trail Blazers won that game 106-103 in what became a complete series reset. Scoot Henderson emerged as the hero with 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting, Jrue Holiday added 16 crucial points and nine assists down the stretch, and the Blazers showed exactly the kind of collective toughness that took this team from 36 wins last year to 42 wins and a postseason appearance.

Now the series shifts to Portland with Wembanyama's status uncertain for Game 3. The latest reporting from ESPN's Shams Charania indicates Wembanyama is traveling with the team to Portland on Thursday, but that he and the Spurs will not know his availability until gametime. Under NBA concussion protocol, players cannot return to unrestricted basketball activities for at least 48 hours after diagnosis, and even then must clear step-by-step physical and neurological evaluations before being cleared to play. The average recovery time for NBA players in concussion protocol in recent years has been approximately seven to ten days — a timeline that, if accurate, would put Games 3 and 4 in serious doubt.

Understand what Wembanyama means to this San Antonio team. In Game 1, he posted 35 points and multiple iconic highlights in a historic playoff debut that broke the Spurs' franchise record for points in a postseason opener. Portland has no answer for him one-on-one when he is operating in his mid-range and driving game. Without him, San Antonio's offense lost the gravitational force that collapses defenses and opens kick-out opportunities for others -- not to mention how much of a blow losing Wemby is to San Antonio's defense.

The Blazers, meanwhile, come home with enormous momentum. Deni Avdija is one of the most underrated players in the Western Conference playoff field, averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists during the regular season and delivering 30 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1 even in a loss. The Moda Center is one of the more intimate and loud playoff venues in the West, and Portland's home record — 25-16 ATS at home this season — is the kind of number that demands respect.

Without clarity on Wembanyama's status, it's tough to know how to bet this game. If Wemby sits Game 3, I like Portland to win.

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NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.