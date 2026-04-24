NBA Player Props Today: 3 Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday 4/24/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Jaylen Brown Under 26.5 Points

Amen Thompson 6+ Assists

Marcus Smart Under 12.5 Points

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

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NBA Props for Friday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Jaylen Brown Under 26.5 Points (-120)

Celtics at 76ers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Jaylen Brown - Points Jaylen Brown Under Apr 24 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jaylen Brown had a monster Game 2, netting 36 points. I am expecting him to come back to Earth a bit tonight.

Brown's huge scoring output in Game 2 was fueled by an unsustainably good night from three as he nailed 5 of 12 three-point tries. That's not his usual game. Brown hit 34.7% of his threes in the regular season, and he drained an average of 2.0 treys per night on 5.7 attempts.

In Game 1, Brown took only two three-pointers en route to 26 points.

Dating back to the regular season, Brown has cleared 26.5 points in only four of his previous six games. I think he goes back that direction in Game 3.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Amen Thompson to Record 6+ Assists (-113)

Lakers at Rockets, 8 p.m. ET

To Record 6+ Assists To Record 6+ Assists Amen Thompson -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

With the way the Los Angeles Lakers opted to defend in Game 2 -- sending two at Kevin Durant on a lot of the Houston Rockets' possessions, especially in the second half -- it forced more playmaking duties onto Amen Thompson.

Thompson averaged 5.3 assists per game in the regular season, so he's already proven to be a capable and willing passer.

In Game 2, Thompson racked up a whopping 11.0 potential assists as Durant -- once double-teamed -- would usually get off the ball and feed it to someone else to take advantage of a four on three. That ended up being Thompson a lot of the time, and he totaled nine assists.

Given how well the defensive strategy worked for the Lakers -- KD had five turnovers and three points in the second half -- I'm not sure why they'd change things, which should make for a busy night for Thompson.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Marcus Smart Under 12.5 Points (-130)

Lakers at Rockets, 8 p.m. ET

Marcus Smart - Points Marcus Smart Under Apr 25 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Marcus Smart has been huge for the Lakers through two games. After a solid 15-point effort in the series opener, Smart sunk five threes and went for 25 points in Game 2.

I don't see the good times lasting much longer.

Despite what Smart has done so far, the Rockets are a rough matchup for him. Houston has elite size and length, and they bottled up two-guards in the regular season, surrendering the second-most points per game to SGs.

After a blistering 5-for-7 effort from three last time out, Smart is shooting 50% from deep in this series. He ended the regular season shooting 33.1% from three, and he's a career 32.1% three-point shooter.

Smart is headed for negative regression, and on the road against an elite defense might be just the spot for said regression to hit.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.