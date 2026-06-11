Marlins vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Miami Marlins taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Miami Marlins (32-35) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (34-32)

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Thursday, June 11, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Dbacks.TV

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-112) | ARI: (-104)

MIA: (-112) | ARI: (-104) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-194) | ARI: -1.5 (+160)

MIA: +1.5 (-194) | ARI: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 0-1, 2.08 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 5-4, 5.71 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Tyler Phillips (0-1) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (5-4) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Phillips has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Phillips' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Diamondbacks have a 6-4-0 record against the spread in Kelly's starts. The Diamondbacks are 2-3 in Kelly's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (58.3%)

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Marlins, Arizona is the underdog at -104, and Miami is -112 playing at home.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Diamondbacks are +160 to cover, while the Marlins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Marlins versus Diamondbacks, on June 11, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (70%) in those games.

This season Miami has come away with a win 20 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 66 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 31-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 13 of the 36 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.1%).

Arizona has a record of 12-23 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (34.3%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 65 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-32-2).

The Diamondbacks have a 38-27-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.5% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391. He has a .306 batting average and a slugging percentage of .456.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 10th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is batting .261 with six doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks, while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualifying players, he is 63rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez leads Miami in slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (89) this season.

Lopez takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with three doubles, a triple and two RBIs.

Jakob Marsee is batting .201 with a .331 OBP and 16 RBI for Miami this season.

Marsee has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .308 with five walks.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has a team-high OBP (.372) and slugging percentage (.558), and paces the Diamondbacks in hits (66, while batting .283).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .253 with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 57th in slugging.

Ildemaro Vargas has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and eight walks while batting .280.

Geraldo Perdomo has nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 36 walks while hitting .244.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/9/2026: 10-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/29/2025: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/28/2025: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2025: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/17/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/16/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/15/2025: 10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2024: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!