NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday 10/27/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers kept the first game of this two-game Pacific Northwest set close. It certainly wouldn't surprise anyone if they get waxed tonight.

Portland entered the year with one of the NBA's lowest win totals (19.5 right now at the NBA win total odds on FanDuel), and they haven't exactly dissuaded that notion with an 0-2 record and -17.5 net rating (nRTG).

Though the New Orleans Pelicans might have been a bit shell-shocked by Dejounte Murray's hand injury to soil all of their preseason prep, New Orleans' excellent defense still has the third-best defensive rating (101.9 dRTG) through two contests. They're a high-floor club due to proficiency on that end.

numberFire projects a median spread of 9.4 points in this game, so this line could be an overreaction to Friday's.

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets

Total Points Over Oct 27 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Gary Trent Jr. +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's beyond me how this game's total isn't in the 230s.

We've got both ingredients you'd hope for in a shootout with a quick pace and poor defense. The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are bottom-11 teams in dRTG and top-13 clubs in pace.

Defensive struggles are nothing new for the Bucks in the Damian Lillard era, and the Nets have pulled back Nicolas Claxton's minutes considerably and, as a result, allow the 11th-most paint points per game thus far. Enter Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A high-scoring game could be just what the newest Bucks sharpshooter, Gary Trent Jr., needs to get going. Trent has averaged 2.0 makes on 5.0 threes per game in Khris Middleton's stead, but Trent shot at least 6.4 threes per game in his last four seasons and is logging 34.0 minutes per night.

Our NBA DFS projections expect 2.9 threes made from Trent on Sunday, which would merit closer to -124 odds for at least three triples if correct.

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors

Away Team Total Points Under Oct 28 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Clippers needed 37 points from Norman Powell just to hit 109 in Denver last night. It should be a struggle to score for them as long as Kawhi Leonard (knee) is sidelined.

LA's offensive rating (106.7 oRTG) is ninth-worst in the NBA, and they're playing at the league's ninth-slowest pace (99.3). Tonight's back-to-back situation won't make things easier.

That's especially true when the Golden State Warriors have been a defensive juggernaut through two games, per an 89.6 dRTG through two games. The competition hasn't been stellar, but the Clips aren't exactly the "Showtime" Los Angeles Lakers.

I'm willing to buy these small samples, expecting the worst offensive output of the season for the visitors.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3 month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.