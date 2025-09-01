Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Washington Nationals are playing the Miami Marlins.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (53-83) vs. Miami Marlins (65-72)

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSFL

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-116) | MIA: (-102)

WSH: (-116) | MIA: (-102) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-184) | MIA: -1.5 (+152)

WSH: +1.5 (-184) | MIA: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Lake Bachar (Marlins) - 5-1, 3.39 ERA

The Nationals will call on Andrew Alvarez versus the Marlins and Lake Bachar (5-1). Alvarez did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Bachar and his team were underdogs on the moneyline in every game he pitched a season ago.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (53.6%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -102 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Marlins are +152 to cover, while the Nationals are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Nationals versus Marlins contest on Sept. 1 has been set at 9, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win three times (20%) in those contests.

This season Washington has been victorious two times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 130 opportunities.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 63-67-0 in 130 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 53 of the 111 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.7%).

Miami has a record of 48-53 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (47.5%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-68-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have collected a 78-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.6% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .267 with 28 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .330 while slugging .450.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 55th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

James Wood leads Washington in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (131) this season. He's batting .259.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 79th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has collected 108 base hits, an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Josh Bell has 16 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.

Bell heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two walks.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has accumulated a slugging percentage of .358, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 20th, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 143rd in slugging.

Edwards hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .182 with .

Otto Lopez is batting .244 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 139th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .233 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 29 walks.

Eric Wagaman has 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 30 walks while batting .239.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

6/15/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/14/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2025: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2025: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/14/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/13/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/12/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

