Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

The Washington Nationals are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, versus the Miami Marlins.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (30-40) vs. Miami Marlins (27-41)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and FDSFL

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-188) | MIA: (+158)

WSH: (-188) | MIA: (+158) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+110) | MIA: +1.5 (-132)

WSH: -1.5 (+110) | MIA: +1.5 (-132) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 3-5, 2.88 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 0-1, 12.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-5) to the mound, while Eury Perez (0-1) will take the ball for the Marlins. Gore's team is 7-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Gore starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-5. Perez has not yet started a matchup with a set spread. The Marlins have always been the moneyline underdog when Perez starts this season.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (65.8%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Nationals vs. Marlins reveal Washington as the favorite (-188) and Miami as the underdog (+158) on the road.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-132 to cover), and Washington is +110 to cover the runline.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Nationals-Marlins on June 15, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Washington has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -188.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of their 67 opportunities.

In 67 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 36-31-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 39.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-35).

Miami is 7-15 (winning only 31.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-32-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have covered 55.2% of their games this season, going 37-30-0 against the spread.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 75 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .538. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 11th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks, while slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Abrams has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Luis Garcia has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Garcia brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Nathaniel Lowe has been key for Washington with 61 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .374.

Lowe enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .237 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 122nd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Kyle Stowers paces his team with 62 hits and has a club-leading .462 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average is 42nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Eric Wagaman is batting .252 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

6/14/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2025: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2025: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/14/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/13/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/12/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/4/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

