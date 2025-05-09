Nationals vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Washington Nationals taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nationals vs Cardinals Game Info

Washington Nationals (17-21) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (19-19)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Apple TV+

Nationals vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-116) | STL: (-102)

WSH: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-192) | STL: -1.5 (+158)

WSH: +1.5 (-192) | STL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Nationals vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 3-2, 3.48 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 2-3, 4.78 ERA

The Nationals will look to Mitchell Parker (3-2) against the Cardinals and Erick Fedde (2-3). Parker and his team are 5-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Parker's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals are 3-4-0 against the spread when Fedde starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Fedde's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Nationals vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (55.2%)

Nationals vs Cardinals Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -102 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Cardinals are +158 to cover, while the Nationals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Nationals-Cardinals contest on May 9, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Nationals have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 1-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 36 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals are 20-16-0 against the spread in their 36 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-13).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, St. Louis has an 8-13 record (winning just 38.1% of its games).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 21 times this season for a 21-15-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have collected a 19-19-0 record ATS this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 41 hits and an OBP of .382 to go with a slugging percentage of .555. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average, as well.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Wood will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBIs.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .255 with seven doubles, six home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 73rd, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

C.J. Abrams is batting .286 with a .500 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Luis Garcia has been key for Washington with 28 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .353.

Garcia has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .246 with eight doubles, five home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .374.

He is 89th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Brendan Donovan paces his team with 46 hits and a .386 on-base percentage, with a team-high .468 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .331.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .256 with nine doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Victor Scott II has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .289.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!