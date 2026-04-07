Nationals vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:21 a.m.

The Washington Nationals versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nationals vs Cardinals Game Info

Washington Nationals (4-6) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Cardinals.TV

Nationals vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-108) | STL: (-108)

WSH: (-108) | STL: (-108) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-182) | STL: -1.5 (+150)

WSH: +1.5 (-182) | STL: -1.5 (+150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Nationals vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 0-0, 2.79 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 0-0, 1.64 ERA

The Nationals will give the nod to Cade Cavalli and the Cardinals will counter with Matthew Liberatore. Cavalli has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Cavalli's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Liberatore has started two games with set spreads, and the Cardinals covered in both chances. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for two Liberatore starts this season -- they won both.

Nationals vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (51.9%)

Nationals vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -108 favorite at home.

Nationals vs Cardinals Spread

Nationals vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Nationals-Cardinals on April 7 is 7.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Nationals will be listed as the favorite for the first time this season.

Washington has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -108.

Contests with the Nationals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in eight of 10 chances this season.

The Nationals are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won five of the nine games they were the moneyline underdog this season (55.6%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, St. Louis has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 10 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-4-1).

The Cardinals are 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams leads Washington with 10 hits, batting .286 this season with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .390 and a slugging percentage of .629.

Among qualified batters, he is 47th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 13th in slugging.

Abrams hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last nine games he is batting .286 with four home runs, five walks and 13 RBIs.

Joey Wiemer has a triple, two home runs and five walks. He's batting .476 and slugging .857 with an on-base percentage of .577.

Luis Garcia is batting .306 with a .528 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

James Wood is batting .163 with a .280 OBP and nine RBI for Washington this season.

Wood has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated a slugging percentage of .629 and has 11 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .314 and with an on-base percentage of .385.

He is 32nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Walker enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .216 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks. He's slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 115th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 116th in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt a has .386 on-base percentage to pace the Cardinals.

Ivan Herrera has three doubles and eight walks while hitting .200.

Nationals vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/6/2026: 9-6 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-6 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2025: 8-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/9/2025: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/11/2025: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/10/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/9/2025: 10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/27/2024: 14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/26/2024: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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