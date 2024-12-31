Najee Harris Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Running back Najee Harris has a matchup versus the 21st-ranked run defense in the league (128 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Harris for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Bengals? We've got stats and info for you below.

Harris vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.40

51.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.97

7.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Harris Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Harris is currently the 20th-ranked player in fantasy (55th overall), with 157.0 total fantasy points (9.8 per game).

Over his last three games, Harris has generated 14.4 fantasy points (4.8 per game) as he's run for 130 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 28 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 14 yards on three catches (six targets).

Harris has amassed 44.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 258 yards with two touchdowns on 60 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 68 yards on nine receptions (12 targets).

The peak of Harris' fantasy season so far was Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 18.9 fantasy points. He also had 75 rushing yards on 16 attempts (4.7 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Najee Harris let down his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, when he mustered only 2.1 fantasy points (6 carries, 14 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least two passing TDs to 10 opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed 27 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

A total of 16 players have run for at least one TD against Cincinnati this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Bengals this year.

