Najee Harris Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens and their top-ranked rushing defense (80.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

For more details on Harris, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Ravens.

Harris vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 47.84

47.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.24

8.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Harris Fantasy Performance

With 144.7 fantasy points in 2024 (10.3 per game), Harris is the 20th-ranked player at the RB position and 52nd among all players.

During his last three games, Harris has delivered 32.3 total fantasy points (10.8 per game), rushing the ball 38 times for 142 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 61 yards on seven receptions (seven targets).

Harris has 47.0 total fantasy points (9.4 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 72 times for 246 yards with two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 104 yards on 13 catches (14 targets).

The highlight of Harris' fantasy season so far was Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he caught six balls on six targets for 54 yards, good for 18.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Najee Harris had his worst performance of the season last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he tallied just 2.1 fantasy points (6 carries, 14 yards).

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has conceded more than 300 yards passing to five players this year.

The Ravens have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Ravens have allowed four players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed a touchdown catch by 17 players this year.

Baltimore has allowed six players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Baltimore has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Ravens this year.

