Najee Harris Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals and their 21st-ranked rushing defense (129.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Harris for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Bengals? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Harris vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.92

61.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.29

12.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Harris Fantasy Performance

Harris is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 56th overall, as he has put up 112.4 total fantasy points (10.2 per game).

In his last three games, Harris has picked up 26.0 fantasy points (8.7 per game), running for 157 yards and scoring one touchdown on 55 carries. He has also contributed 43 yards on six catches (seven targets) as a receiver.

Harris has posted 55.3 fantasy points (11.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 373 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 95 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 60 yards on nine grabs (12 targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Harris' fantasy campaign was a Week 6 outburst versus the Las Vegas Raiders, a game when he went off for 106 rushing yards and one TD on 14 carries (for 18.2 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed two balls (on two targets) for 16 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Najee Harris stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Cleveland Browns, rushing 16 times for 41 yards, with two receptions for 13 yards as a receiver (5.4 fantasy points).

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bengals this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Cincinnati this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed five players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Bengals have allowed three players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD versus Cincinnati this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Bengals this season.

