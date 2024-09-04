Najee Harris Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris will take on the team with last season's 20th-ranked rushing defense, the Atlanta Falcons (118.2 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Harris' next game against the Falcons, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Harris vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.64

8.64 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.53

53.53 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.24

10.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Harris 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Harris picked up 166.5 fantasy points (9.8 per game) -- 20th at his position, 55th in the league.

Harris accumulated 24.2 fantasy points -- 27 carries, 122 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 17 versus the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last year.

In Week 18 versus the Baltimore Ravens, Harris had another strong showing with 19.3 fantasy points, thanks to 26 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 21 yards.

In Week 15 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Harris posted a season-low 1.3 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 12 carries, 33 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 1 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- Harris had 3.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 31 yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Last season, Atlanta allowed one quarterback to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Falcons last season.

Against Atlanta last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Falcons allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Against Atlanta last season, five players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Falcons last season, 20 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Atlanta allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Falcons allowed three players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Atlanta gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

Last year, the Falcons didn't allow an opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

