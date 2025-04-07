MLB.TV Free Game of the Day 2025: How to Watch and Bet

The MLB.TV Free Game of the Day is your ticket to catching a complimentary MLB game daily throughout the 2025 regular season. Here's what you need to know to access the free game of the day via an MLB account and how to bet using FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is the MLB.TV Free Game of the Day?

The MLB.TV Free Game of the Day allows baseball fans to watch one free MLB game each day when signed into an MLB account throughout the 2025 regular season.

How Can I Watch the MLB.TV Free Game of the Day?

To watch via MLB.TV, you'll need to sign into your existing MLB account or create a new one. Once logged in, you can access the free game of the day from any of your supported devices by using your MLB account credentials.

Please note: The MLB.TV Free Game of the Day is still subject to blackout restrictions. Be sure to check your eligibility before game time.

Plan your viewing with the upcoming MLB.TV Free Game of the Day schedule here. This schedule is subject to change.

How to Bet on MLB.TV Free Game of the Day

FanDuel offers a wide range of ways to bet on MLB games including daily fantasy, live betting, and popular same game parlays via Parlay Hub.

There are also promotions running throughout the MLB season that will make it even more exciting to watch and bet on the MLB.TV Free Game of the Day. See the full list of promotions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!