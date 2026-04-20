MLB Strikeout Props Today: 5 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 4/20/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Dylan Cease Over 7.5 Strikeouts

Bryce Elder Over 4.5 Strikeouts

Aaron Nola Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Emerson Hancock Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Max Meyer Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best home run props for today?

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Dylan Cease - Strikeouts Dylan Cease Over Apr 21 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Dylan Cease is the headline arm for today’s MLB pitching slate. He enters with a 1.74 ERA and 32 strikeouts, the highest strikeout total among Monday’s listed starters, and the Toronto Blue Jays-Los Angeles Angels game carries one of the lowest totals on the board at 7.5. Low totals matter for K props because they usually signal starter-friendly run prevention and a longer leash. Even in a difficult road matchup, Cease’s combination of stuff, early strikeout form and game environment makes him a strong over candidate.

Bryce Elder - Strikeouts Bryce Elder Over Apr 20 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bryce Elder is not the first name you think of when searching strikeout prop bets, but the current form is impossible to ignore. He comes in with a 0.77 ERA and 23 strikeouts, while the Washington Nationals are just 10-12 overall and 2-7 at home. The Atlanta Braves are a sizable road favorite at -162 on the moneyline, which supports the idea that Elder works from ahead in counts and stays in control of the game.

Aaron Nola - Strikeouts Aaron Nola Over Apr 20 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Aaron Nola has 24 strikeouts already, and the Philadelphia Phillies-Chicago Cubs affair is sitting at a 7.5 total. That low number is doing a lot of work here: it suggests a pitching-led game rather than a run explosion, which is exactly what you want for MLB prop bets tied to strikeouts. The Phillies are still favored despite their losing record, and that is another sign the market is weighing in Nola’s stability more than the team’s overall form.

Emerson Hancock - Strikeouts Emerson Hancock Over Apr 21 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Emerson Hancock is one of the better strikeout prop bets today. He brings a 2.28 ERA and 25 strikeouts into a home start at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park, and the total in A’s-Seattle Mariners clash is only 8.0. Seattle is also a -162 favorite, which supports the idea that Hancock can work deep enough to clear a moderate strikeout number. The combination of form, park, and price makes him a strong K prop.

Max Meyer - Strikeouts Max Meyer Over Apr 20 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Max Meyer is the slightly riskier inclusion, but he fits the profile of a useful upside over. He has 20 strikeouts already, Miami is a home favorite, and St. Louis Cardinals-Miami Marlins is lined at just 8.0 runs. Michael McGreevy has pitched well enough to keep the game controlled, which should help Meyer stay in a normal starter script rather than an early hook in the event of a big Cards lead. For bettors looking beyond the obvious names, Meyer is a viable MLB prop target.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.