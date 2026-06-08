Game 3 Tonight — 8:30 p.m. ET — Madison Square Garden NBA Finals 2026 · NY Knicks Best Bets · FanDuel Sportsbook Ultimate NY Knicks Game 3 Betting Guide: Best Props at MSG on FanDuel

✅ Series Lead NYK leads 2-0 G1: NYK 105–95 | G2: NYK 105–104 (Brunson FT with 9.5s left) | 13-game win streak

Game 1 — June 3 NYK 105 — SAS 95 Brunson: 30 pts | KAT: 18/12 | Hart: 15 reb Game 2 — June 5 NYK 105 — SAS 104 Brunson: 20 pts | KAT: 21/13 | Bridges: 20 pts

Brunson 25 PPG Series KAT 19.5/12.5 PTS/REB Anunoby OG MSG Debut Bridges 20 PTS Game 2 Hart 15 REB Game 1

The New York Knicks come home to Madison Square Garden tonight with a 2-0 series lead, a 13-game playoff winning streak, and a city that has been waiting 53 years for this moment. Karl-Anthony Towns is outplaying Wembanyama in back-to-back games. Mikal Bridges stepped up for 20 in Game 2. Josh Hart returns to full minutes after foul trouble. Tonight at MSG, the Knicks are two wins from a championship — and the FanDuel prop board is loaded with value for New York bettors.

MSG Tonight: The Greatest Crowd in Basketball

🏟️ Madison Square Garden — First NBA Finals Game Since 1999 Tonight is the first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since June 1999 — a 27-year wait for New York's basketball capital to host the game's biggest stage. The atmosphere will be unlike anything in recent Finals memory. The building is sold out, security protocols are heightened, and Knicks fans have been anticipating this night since the first round. The Knicks are 13-2 in these playoffs and arrive at MSG as -130 moneyline favorites with a 2-0 series lead. No team in NBA history has ever won Games 1 and 2 of the Finals on the road and gone on to lose the series. The Knicks have never been more in control of their own destiny. For Jalen Brunson specifically, NBC Sports notes he "needs to own the moment" — and history says he will. His fourth-quarter performances in both Finals games were the moments that decided the series outcomes. Tonight in front of his home crowd, with a championship two wins away, the pressure belongs entirely to San Antonio.

Why the Knicks' props have extra edge at MSG tonight:

Home court advantage is real: The Knicks are 7-0 at home this postseason and have won seven straight home games against San Antonio dating back to 2021. MSG is a fortress.

The Knicks are and have won seven straight home games against San Antonio dating back to 2021. MSG is a fortress. Brunson's home splits: Brunson averages 28.4 points per game at home in these playoffs vs. 25.3 on the road — a meaningful 3-point home advantage that impacts his points prop directly.

Brunson averages in these playoffs vs. 25.3 on the road — a meaningful 3-point home advantage that impacts his points prop directly. Josh Hart returns to full minutes: Hart played just 18 minutes in Game 2 due to foul trouble — tonight he's expected at his normal 34-36 minutes, directly impacting his rebound prop.

Hart played just due to foul trouble — tonight he's expected at his normal 34-36 minutes, directly impacting his rebound prop. Bridges' 10-of-11 over streak: Mikal Bridges has cleared the PRA over in 10 of the last 11 games dating back to the Atlanta series, including 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in Game 2.

Mikal Bridges has cleared the PRA over in dating back to the Atlanta series, including 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in Game 2. Crowd energy feeds Brunson's playmaking: MSG's atmosphere creates emotional energy that speeds up offensive tempo — directly benefiting Brunson's assists and KAT's scoring in the open court.

The key series stat: Karl-Anthony Towns has shot 15-of-27 from the field (55.6%) across Games 1 and 2 with 25 rebounds and 8 assists. He is leading the entire Finals in rebounding ahead of Wembanyama (12.5 vs. 10.5). Tonight at MSG, with Wemby expected to be more aggressive and physically desperate, the matchup that has defined this series intensifies.

Full Knicks FanDuel Prop Board — Game 3

Player Prop Line Over Under G1 G2 Brunson Points 24.5 -118 -110 30 ✅ 20 ❌ Brunson Assists 6.5 +112 -148 2 ❌ 7 ✅ Brunson 3PM 2.5 +130 -170 2 ❌ 1 ❌ KAT Points 17.5 -115 -115 18 ✅ 21 ✅ KAT Rebounds 11.5 -118 -112 12 ✅ 13 ✅ OG Anunoby Points 15.5 -102 -128 — — Bridges PRA 19.5 -113 -115 ❌ ✅ (32) Bridges Points 14.5 -110 -120 — 20 ✅ Josh Hart Rebounds 8.5 -115 -115 15 ✅✅ limited mins

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 8, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

Jalen Brunson: Owning the Garden

Brunson — Assists Over 6.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · +112 +112 G1: 2 assists ❌ G2: 7 assists ✅ Playoff APG: 6.6 Home PPG: 28.4 +112 at MSG — strong value Brunson bounced back with 7 assists in Game 2 — exactly the mean reversion predicted. The line holds at 6.5 and the over is +112, giving plus-money odds on a player who has now cleared this line in two of three Finals games and whose 6.6 playoff average sits right at the number. At MSG with crowd energy driving tempo and Spurs defensive desperation creating kick-out opportunities, the assist environment is favorable. ✅ Case For OverBounced back with 7 in G2. Playoff APG of 6.6 right at this line. Home advantage (28.4 PPG at home). MSG tempo increases playmaking. +112 at plus money. ❌ Case AgainstBrunson shot only 7-of-25 in Game 2 — Spurs have adjusted. If he goes isolation-heavy trying to score more efficiently, assists drop. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Assists Over 6.5 (+112) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Brunson — 3-Pointers Over 2.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · +130 +130 G1: 2-of-8 ❌ G2: 1 made ❌ vs. SA season: 44.8% from 3 0-for-2 in Finals — but +130 is value The mean reversion argument grows stronger with each cold game. He cleared this line in every regular-season meeting with San Antonio (44.8% from three) and the volume (8+ attempts) has been there all series. At +130 — even more generous than Game 2's +154 — MSG is the right environment for it to finally normalize. ✅ Case For Over+130 on a 44.8% three-point shooter vs. SA. Volume confirmed (8+ attempts per game). MSG crowd creates rhythm. Mean reversion grows more inevitable each game. ❌ Case Against0-for-2 on this line in the Finals specifically. Castle's on-ball pressure has been consistently effective. Two-game pattern is real and worth respecting. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson 3-Pointers Over 2.5 (+130) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Karl-Anthony Towns: The MVP of This Series

KAT — Rebounds Over 11.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · -118 -118 G1: 12 rebounds ✅ G2: 13 rebounds ✅ Series avg: 12.5 RPG — leads Finals Leading Wemby 12.5 to 10.5 in reb The most reliable Knicks prop in the entire series. KAT has cleared 11.5 rebounds in both Finals games with 12 and 13 boards, and is leading all players in rebounding in the 2026 Finals — ahead of Wembanyama 12.5 to 10.5. The Wemby-pull scheme continues at MSG tonight, creating the same interior rebounding opportunities that have made this prop automatic through two games. ✅ Case For Over2-for-2 in the Finals with 12 and 13. Leads the entire series in rebounds ahead of Wemby. Wemby-pull scheme unchanged at MSG. Improving trend (12, then 13). ❌ Case Against-118 juice is meaningful. A desperate, rested Wemby tonight may fight harder on the glass. If Wemby dominates interior boards in a must-win game, KAT's share drops. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet KAT Rebounds Over 11.5 (-118) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

KAT — Points Over 17.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · -115 -115 G1: 18 pts ✅ G2: 21 pts ✅ FG%: 55.6% in series Improving each game (18, 21) KAT has cleared 17.5 points in both Finals games, shooting 55.6% and improving his scoring total each outing (18, then 21). At -115, this is near-even money on a player whose point totals are trending upward at MSG with crowd energy and the Spurs' defensive attention split between Wemby matchups and stopping Brunson. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet KAT Points Over 17.5 (-115) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Mikal Bridges: The PRA Play

Mikal Bridges — PRA Over 19.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · -113 -113 G1 PRA: low (6 shots) ❌ G2 PRA: 32 (20/6/6) ✅ OddsShark's top Game 3 prop pick 10 of last 11 over: -113 barely juiced OddsShark's expert specifically named this the top prop bet for Game 3. Bridges has hit the PRA over in 10 of his last 11 games, including a 32 PRA in Game 2 (20 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast). The one miss was Game 1 — when he took just 6 field goal attempts. The key indicator: he is 10-for-10 when taking 10+ FGA on this line. At MSG with transition opportunities and crowd-driven rhythm, his shot attempts build naturally. -113 is barely juiced on a near-automatic. ✅ Case For OverOddsShark's top pick. 10 of last 11 games over. G2 PRA of 32. 62.5% FG in series. -113 is minimal juice on a near-automatic at 10+ FGA. MSG crowd generates cut-and-move looks. ❌ Case AgainstG1 showed he can be held to 6 FGA. Spurs may specifically scheme to limit Bridges' touches after his G2 performance. A slow start in hostile-crowd situations can snowball. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Mikal Bridges PRA Over 19.5 (-113) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

OG Anunoby: Value at 15.5

OG Anunoby — Points Over 15.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · -102 -102 Playoff PPG: 19.7 3P%: 48% playoffs OutKick's top Knicks prop tonight Line well below 19.7 playoff average OutKick specifically flagged this as their top Knicks player prop for Game 3. His 19.7 playoff average clears this line by more than four points, and at nearly even money (-102), this is one of the cleanest value bets on the board. The Spurs simply have not found a way to consistently limit Anunoby's scoring, and his 48% three-point shooting remains a constant threat that the defense must respect. ✅ Case For Over19.7 playoff PPG clears 15.5 by 4+ points. -102 is nearly even money. OutKick's top Knicks pick. 48% from three keeps him in flow. MSG crowd elevates transition looks. ❌ Case AgainstDefending Wembanyama at his most desperate tonight takes significant physical energy. If OG's defensive load maxes out on a Wemby explosion, offensive output could be modest. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet OG Anunoby Points Over 15.5 (-102) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Josh Hart: Rebounds at Full Strength

Josh Hart — Rebounds Over 8.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · -115 -115 G1: 15 rebounds ✅✅ G2: 18 minutes (foul trouble) Expects full minutes tonight NBC Sports: "needs to stay on court" Hart is the critical wildcard prop for Game 3. He was held to 18 minutes in Game 2 due to foul trouble — yet the Knicks still won 105-104. Tonight at MSG NBC Sports specifically calls out that Hart "needs to stay on the court" as a key factor. When Hart plays 34+ minutes, this rebound prop is a completely different equation. In Game 1, Hart posted a career-high 15 rebounds in 27 minutes. If he plays his normal 34-36 minutes tonight, the extrapolation suggests double-digit rebounds are highly probable. ✅ Case For OverExpects full minutes after G2 foul trouble. Career-high 15 in G1. Spurs' perimeter scheme creates long rebounds. NBC Sports identifies his role as a key factor tonight. ❌ Case AgainstIf Hart picks up early fouls again, his minutes drop and the prop misses. Season average of 7.4 is below 8.5. -115 requires accurate foul prediction. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Josh Hart Rebounds Over 8.5 (-115) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Best Bet Summary & Knicks Same-Game Parlay

✅ Top Pick · FanDuel KAT Rebounds Over 11.5 — -118 The most reliable Knicks prop in the series — hit in Games 1 and 2 with 12 and 13 boards. KAT leads the entire Finals in rebounding ahead of Wembanyama (12.5 vs. 10.5). The Wemby-pull scheme is intact at MSG. Two-for-two with improving totals. This is the highest-confidence bet on the board. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet KAT Rebounds Over 11.5 (-118) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Mikal Bridges PRA Over 19.5 — -113 OddsShark's top Game 3 prop pick. Hit in 10 of his last 11 games. G2 PRA of 32 confirms full rhythm after G1's low-volume outlier. At -113, barely juiced on a near-automatic when he takes 10+ FGA — which MSG's crowd energy will generate naturally. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Mikal Bridges PRA Over 19.5 (-113) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel OG Anunoby Points Over 15.5 — -102 Nearly even money on a player averaging 19.7 PPG in the playoffs. The line is over 4 points below his average. OutKick's top Knicks prop pick for tonight. Best value per dollar on any Knicks points prop on the board. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet OG Anunoby Points Over 15.5 (-102) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Josh Hart Rebounds Over 8.5 — -115 Expected at full minutes tonight after G2's foul-trouble limitation. Career-high 15 rebounds in G1. NBC Sports identifies staying on the court as the key Hart factor in Game 3. When Hart plays 34+ minutes, this prop is a significantly different bet than any limited-minutes version. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Josh Hart Rebounds Over 8.5 (-115) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

💡 Same-Game Parlay · FanDuel KAT Rebounds Over 11.5 + Bridges PRA Over 19.5 + OG Over 15.5 All three legs are grounded in the same MSG thesis: the Knicks execute their offensive scheme at home with crowd energy, generating balanced contributions from their three most consistent producers. KAT's rebounding has been automatic in this series. Bridges' PRA is near-automatic when he takes 10+ shots. OG's line is well below his average. These legs positively correlate — a Knicks-dominant night hits all three simultaneously. Two wins from a championship. FanDuel Sportsbook Build Knicks Game 3 Same-Game Parlay — NBA Finals at MSG on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

❌ Fade · FanDuel Brunson Points Over 24.5 (-118) Brunson scored only 20 points on 7-of-25 shooting in Game 2 — the Spurs have clearly adjusted. His home scoring splits (28.4 PPG) are encouraging, but at -118 juice the risk/reward doesn't justify it when the assists (+112) and threes (+130) props offer far better returns for Brunson-specific bets tonight.

FAQ: NY Knicks Game 3 Props & NBA Finals Best Bets Tonight

What is the best Knicks prop bet for Game 3 on FanDuel? The best Knicks prop for Game 3 on FanDuel is KAT Rebounds Over 11.5 at -118. Towns has cleared this line in both Finals games with 12 and 13 boards, leads the entire series in rebounding ahead of Wembanyama, and the Wemby-pull scheme that creates his interior opportunities remains fully intact at MSG.

What is OddsShark's top Knicks prop pick for Game 3? OddsShark's expert specifically highlighted Mikal Bridges PRA Over 19.5 at -113 as the top Game 3 prop pick. Bridges has hit this line in 10 of his last 11 games, posted a 32 PRA in Game 2 (20/6/6), and is shooting 62.5% from the field in the Finals series.

What happened to Josh Hart in Game 2 and how does it affect Game 3? Hart was limited to just 18 minutes in Game 2 due to foul trouble — a dramatic reduction from his normal 34-36 minute role. NBC Sports specifically calls out Hart needing to "stay on the court" as a key factor for Game 3. With full minutes expected tonight, his rebounds prop (Over 8.5 at -115) is significantly more valuable than the Game 2 limited-minutes version of that bet.

What are the Knicks' Game 3 odds on FanDuel? The Knicks are -130 on the moneyline and -2.5 on the spread as home favorites at Madison Square Garden. The total is 216.5 with the Over at -105 and the Under at -115. Championship odds have the Knicks at -490 to -500 to win the title.

What time does Game 3 tip off tonight at MSG? Game 3 tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City, broadcast on ABC and ESPN. President Trump is expected to attend.

When did the Knicks last play a Finals game at MSG? The last NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden was in June 1999 — 27 years ago — when the San Antonio Spurs swept the Knicks in five games. Ironically, tonight's Game 3 is also against the Spurs, giving the series a historical symmetry. The Knicks last won the championship in 1973.