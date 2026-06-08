Ultimate NY Knicks Game 3 Betting Guide: Best Props at MSG on FanDuel
The New York Knicks come home to Madison Square Garden tonight with a 2-0 series lead, a 13-game playoff winning streak, and a city that has been waiting 53 years for this moment. Karl-Anthony Towns is outplaying Wembanyama in back-to-back games. Mikal Bridges stepped up for 20 in Game 2. Josh Hart returns to full minutes after foul trouble. Tonight at MSG, the Knicks are two wins from a championship — and the FanDuel prop board is loaded with value for New York bettors.
MSG Tonight: The Greatest Crowd in Basketball
Tonight is the first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since June 1999 — a 27-year wait for New York's basketball capital to host the game's biggest stage. The atmosphere will be unlike anything in recent Finals memory. The building is sold out, security protocols are heightened, and Knicks fans have been anticipating this night since the first round.
The Knicks are 13-2 in these playoffs and arrive at MSG as -130 moneyline favorites with a 2-0 series lead. No team in NBA history has ever won Games 1 and 2 of the Finals on the road and gone on to lose the series. The Knicks have never been more in control of their own destiny.
For Jalen Brunson specifically, NBC Sports notes he "needs to own the moment" — and history says he will. His fourth-quarter performances in both Finals games were the moments that decided the series outcomes. Tonight in front of his home crowd, with a championship two wins away, the pressure belongs entirely to San Antonio.
Why the Knicks' props have extra edge at MSG tonight:
- Home court advantage is real: The Knicks are 7-0 at home this postseason and have won seven straight home games against San Antonio dating back to 2021. MSG is a fortress.
- Brunson's home splits: Brunson averages 28.4 points per game at home in these playoffs vs. 25.3 on the road — a meaningful 3-point home advantage that impacts his points prop directly.
- Josh Hart returns to full minutes: Hart played just 18 minutes in Game 2 due to foul trouble — tonight he's expected at his normal 34-36 minutes, directly impacting his rebound prop.
- Bridges' 10-of-11 over streak: Mikal Bridges has cleared the PRA over in 10 of the last 11 games dating back to the Atlanta series, including 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in Game 2.
- Crowd energy feeds Brunson's playmaking: MSG's atmosphere creates emotional energy that speeds up offensive tempo — directly benefiting Brunson's assists and KAT's scoring in the open court.
Full Knicks FanDuel Prop Board — Game 3
|Player
|Prop
|Line
|Over
|Under
|G1
|G2
|Brunson
|Points
|24.5
|-118
|-110
|30 ✅
|20 ❌
|Brunson
|Assists
|6.5
|+112
|-148
|2 ❌
|7 ✅
|Brunson
|3PM
|2.5
|+130
|-170
|2 ❌
|1 ❌
|KAT
|Points
|17.5
|-115
|-115
|18 ✅
|21 ✅
|KAT
|Rebounds
|11.5
|-118
|-112
|12 ✅
|13 ✅
|OG Anunoby
|Points
|15.5
|-102
|-128
|—
|—
|Bridges
|PRA
|19.5
|-113
|-115
|❌
|✅ (32)
|Bridges
|Points
|14.5
|-110
|-120
|—
|20 ✅
|Josh Hart
|Rebounds
|8.5
|-115
|-115
|15 ✅✅
|limited mins
*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 8, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.
Jalen Brunson: Owning the Garden
Brunson bounced back with 7 assists in Game 2 — exactly the mean reversion predicted. The line holds at 6.5 and the over is +112, giving plus-money odds on a player who has now cleared this line in two of three Finals games and whose 6.6 playoff average sits right at the number. At MSG with crowd energy driving tempo and Spurs defensive desperation creating kick-out opportunities, the assist environment is favorable.
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The mean reversion argument grows stronger with each cold game. He cleared this line in every regular-season meeting with San Antonio (44.8% from three) and the volume (8+ attempts) has been there all series. At +130 — even more generous than Game 2's +154 — MSG is the right environment for it to finally normalize.
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Karl-Anthony Towns: The MVP of This Series
The most reliable Knicks prop in the entire series. KAT has cleared 11.5 rebounds in both Finals games with 12 and 13 boards, and is leading all players in rebounding in the 2026 Finals — ahead of Wembanyama 12.5 to 10.5. The Wemby-pull scheme continues at MSG tonight, creating the same interior rebounding opportunities that have made this prop automatic through two games.
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KAT has cleared 17.5 points in both Finals games, shooting 55.6% and improving his scoring total each outing (18, then 21). At -115, this is near-even money on a player whose point totals are trending upward at MSG with crowd energy and the Spurs' defensive attention split between Wemby matchups and stopping Brunson.
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Mikal Bridges: The PRA Play
OddsShark's expert specifically named this the top prop bet for Game 3. Bridges has hit the PRA over in 10 of his last 11 games, including a 32 PRA in Game 2 (20 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast). The one miss was Game 1 — when he took just 6 field goal attempts. The key indicator: he is 10-for-10 when taking 10+ FGA on this line. At MSG with transition opportunities and crowd-driven rhythm, his shot attempts build naturally. -113 is barely juiced on a near-automatic.
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OG Anunoby: Value at 15.5
OutKick specifically flagged this as their top Knicks player prop for Game 3. His 19.7 playoff average clears this line by more than four points, and at nearly even money (-102), this is one of the cleanest value bets on the board. The Spurs simply have not found a way to consistently limit Anunoby's scoring, and his 48% three-point shooting remains a constant threat that the defense must respect.
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Josh Hart: Rebounds at Full Strength
Hart is the critical wildcard prop for Game 3. He was held to 18 minutes in Game 2 due to foul trouble — yet the Knicks still won 105-104. Tonight at MSG NBC Sports specifically calls out that Hart "needs to stay on the court" as a key factor. When Hart plays 34+ minutes, this rebound prop is a completely different equation. In Game 1, Hart posted a career-high 15 rebounds in 27 minutes. If he plays his normal 34-36 minutes tonight, the extrapolation suggests double-digit rebounds are highly probable.
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Best Bet Summary & Knicks Same-Game Parlay
The most reliable Knicks prop in the series — hit in Games 1 and 2 with 12 and 13 boards. KAT leads the entire Finals in rebounding ahead of Wembanyama (12.5 vs. 10.5). The Wemby-pull scheme is intact at MSG. Two-for-two with improving totals. This is the highest-confidence bet on the board.
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OddsShark's top Game 3 prop pick. Hit in 10 of his last 11 games. G2 PRA of 32 confirms full rhythm after G1's low-volume outlier. At -113, barely juiced on a near-automatic when he takes 10+ FGA — which MSG's crowd energy will generate naturally.
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Nearly even money on a player averaging 19.7 PPG in the playoffs. The line is over 4 points below his average. OutKick's top Knicks prop pick for tonight. Best value per dollar on any Knicks points prop on the board.
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Expected at full minutes tonight after G2's foul-trouble limitation. Career-high 15 rebounds in G1. NBC Sports identifies staying on the court as the key Hart factor in Game 3. When Hart plays 34+ minutes, this prop is a significantly different bet than any limited-minutes version.
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All three legs are grounded in the same MSG thesis: the Knicks execute their offensive scheme at home with crowd energy, generating balanced contributions from their three most consistent producers. KAT's rebounding has been automatic in this series. Bridges' PRA is near-automatic when he takes 10+ shots. OG's line is well below his average. These legs positively correlate — a Knicks-dominant night hits all three simultaneously. Two wins from a championship.
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Brunson scored only 20 points on 7-of-25 shooting in Game 2 — the Spurs have clearly adjusted. His home scoring splits (28.4 PPG) are encouraging, but at -118 juice the risk/reward doesn't justify it when the assists (+112) and threes (+130) props offer far better returns for Brunson-specific bets tonight.