2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Predictions, Betting Odds, Best Bets

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and it is going to be a massive event.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

Let's dive into Group F and check out the betting odds as well as a best bet.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Group F Overview, Betting Odds

Netherlands: -130

-130 Japan: +260

+260 Sweden: +470

+470 Tunisia: +1300

Netherlands World Cup Preview

The Netherlands enter the 2026 World Cup as the favorites to win Group F, boasting one of the deepest and most balanced squads in the tournament. The Dutch blend experienced veterans with a new generation of attacking talent capable of breaking down even the most organized defenses. Their tactical discipline and possession-based style make them a difficult matchup for any opponent. If they can maintain consistency in front of goal, the Oranje have the potential to make a deep run beyond the group stage.

Japan World Cup Preview

Japan continues to establish itself as one of Asia's premier football powers and arrives at the World Cup with plenty of momentum. Known for their technical quality, relentless work rate, and organized defensive structure, the Samurai Blue are capable of frustrating more talented opponents. Japan has developed a habit of producing surprises on the biggest stage and will view a Round of 32 berth as a realistic objective. Their opening match against the Netherlands could set the tone for the entire group.

Sweden World Cup Preview

Sweden enters Group F as a dangerous dark horse with a long history of punching above its weight at major international tournaments. The Swedes rely on a physical, disciplined style of play and are rarely easy to break down defensively. While they may not possess the star power of some European rivals, their team-first mentality and experience in high-pressure matches often make them a tough out. A crucial showdown with the Netherlands could determine whether Sweden challenges for the group title.

Tunisia World Cup Preview

Tunisia will look to build on recent World Cup appearances and prove it can compete with some of the world's stronger football nations. The Eagles of Carthage typically play with defensive organization and tactical discipline, hoping to capitalize on counterattacking opportunities. While advancing from the group would be considered an upset, Tunisia has shown in previous tournaments that it can frustrate favored opponents. Early points will be essential if they hope to remain in contention entering the final matchday.

World Cup Group F Odds, Schedule

All times Eastern

Date Match Kickoff Venue Sun, June 14 Netherlands vs Japan 4:00 p.m. AT&T Stadium, Arlington Sun, June 14 Sweden vs Tunisia 10:00 p.m. Estadio BBVA, Monterrey Sat, June 20 Tunisia vs Japan 12:00 a.m. Estadio BBVA, Monterrey Sat, June 20 Netherlands vs Sweden 1:00 p.m. NRG Stadium, Houston Thu, June 25 Japan vs Sweden 7:00 p.m. AT&T Stadium, Arlington Thu, June 25 Tunisia vs Netherlands 7:00 p.m. Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Group F World Cup Best Bet

Japan enters as one of 2026's most dangerous dark horses. They've beaten England and Scotland in recent friendlies, topped Asia's qualifying, and have proven they can compete at the highest level -- they beat Spain the 2022 World Cup group stage. The Netherlands are the favorites, but Japan's disciplined structure, technical ability, and attacking pace create genuine upset potential. Japan's recent form and tournament pedigree make them an appealing underdog in Group F.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.